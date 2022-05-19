Skip to main content

New York Mets Sign Trevor Cahill, How They Could Address Pitching After Losing Max Scherzer

The New York Mets signed Trevor Cahill. Find out how they could address their pitching staff after losing Max Scherzer.

There's no replacing Max Scherzer or Jacob deGrom - but the New York Mets must figure out how to patch up their injury riddled pitching staff while their top two aces reside on the injured list.

The Mets suffered the latest blow to their rotation on Thursday after Scherzer's MRI revealed a high grade oblique strain that will sideline him for six to eight weeks. This is a huge loss for a Mets rotation that's now down three out of their top six starters in Scherzer, deGrom and Tylor Megill. 

So how will they address their pitching depth? 

Prior to Scherzer's injury, the Mets signed veteran starter Trevor Cahill over the weekend, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets. However, the 34-year-old righty is in the early stages of being stretched out. He is expected to report to extended spring training in Port St. Lucie. The New York Post was the first to report on this signing. 

Joey Lucchesi (recovering from Tommy John surgery) and Jordan Yamamoto are not close to helping the Mets at the big-league level. But lefty David Peterson is likely to fill one of the holes in the rotation, and Trevor Williams could replace Scherzer moving forward. 

Thomas Szapucki and Felix Peña are possibilities if the Mets opt to keep Williams in the bullpen as a long reliever. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets appear destined to address the injuries to their pitching staff by dipping into their internal depth. Should deGrom, Scherzer or Megill suffer a setback in their recovery, that's when general manager Billy Eppler might explore seriously upgrading this unit on the trade market. 

The good news is that Megill is tentatively scheduled to begin playing catch on Friday, per MLB.com. The Mets have not set a timeline on Megill, but the righty could presumably return to the rotation by late-May/early-June if all goes well. 

Read More:

Pete Alonso Crushes Monster Walk-Off Home Run To Lift Mets To Series Win

- Mets Lose Ace Max Scherzer for 6 to 8 Weeks With Oblique Strain

- Buck Showalter on Slumping Francisco Lindor: ‘He’ll Figure it out’

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerJacob deGromTrevor CahillTrevor WilliamsNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Sign Trevor Cahill, How They Could Address Pitching After Losing Max Scherzer

17 seconds ago

See It: Pete Alonso Crushes Monster Walk-Off Home Run To Lift New York Mets To Series Win

31 minutes ago

Mets Lose Ace Max Scherzer for 6 to 8 Weeks With Oblique Strain

4 hours ago
See It: Pete Alonso crushes monster walk-off home run to lift New York Mets to series win over St. Louis Cardinals.
News

See It: Pete Alonso Crushes Monster Walk-Off Home Run To Lift New York Mets To Series Win

By Pat Ragazzo31 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) is taken out because of an injury in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Mets Lose Ace Max Scherzer for 6 to 8 Weeks With Oblique Strain

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) is taken out because of an injury in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Mets' Max Scherzer Pulls Himself From Start With Left Side Discomfort

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
May 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Red third baseman Mike Moustakas (9) waits his turn at bat on the dugout steps during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

MLB Insider Identifies Mets Trade Targets, says Steve Cohen is on a 'Mission'

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
May 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks on during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
News

Mets Manager Buck Showalter on Slumping Francisco Lindor: ‘He’ll Figure it out’

By Pat RagazzoMay 18, 2022
The Mets settled for a split in their doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
News

Mets Settle for Split in Doubleheader With Cardinals

By Pat RagazzoMay 17, 2022
Mets' Brandon Nimmo exits Game 2 of New York's doubleheader with the Cardinals after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee.
News

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Dealing With Right Quad Contusion

By Pat RagazzoMay 17, 2022
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto Could Still Play This Season

By Pat RagazzoMay 17, 2022