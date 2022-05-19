See It: Pete Alonso Crushes Monster Walk-Off Home Run To Lift New York Mets To Series Win

The New York Mets were in desperate need of a win on Thursday - and first baseman Pete Alonso delivered.

With the Mets trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning - on a day where it was discovered that Max Scherzer (oblique strain) will miss 6-8 weeks - Alonso lifted his team's spirits.

Alonso annihilated a walk-off home run off Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, which traveled a total of 447-feet with an exit velocity of 113.7 mph, to give the Mets a 7-6 victory.

Alonso's impressive long ball was his 10th of the year, and gave him a league-leading 36 RBIs. It also helped the Mets take three out of four games from the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old is playing on another level right now, and has been a crucial factor in the Mets' 26-14 (most wins in National League) start to the season.

And Alonso isn't just hitting for power. His number's have been well-rounded through his first 152 at-bats: slashing .276/.353/.513 with an .866 OPS in 40 games.

"I feel like I'm having a pretty complete year," Alonso said. "I want to keep capitalizing in my zone. I want to keep taking pitches that aren't, even if they're strikes. I want to continue to hone in on what I'm trying to do up there, and not deviate and give in to the pitcher's plan. For me, I want to keep trying to master consistency."

Despite the loss of Scherzer, the resilient Mets picked up an important win on Thursday.

So what does this type of victory say about this team?

"We're just a bunch of resilient guys," Alonso said. "We're gritty and we love to win. When you get guys that are talented, love to win and are a group of tough men, you get games like this. where regardless of the score, regardless of the circumstances, we're always continuing to fight back."

It will be a significant challenge for the Mets to keep up this pace without Scherzer for the next two months. However, this group has shown the ability to rise to the occasion when facing adversity.

