Report: New York Mets Haven't Ruled out Andrew Benintendi Pursuit

Report: New York Mets haven't ruled out Andrew Benintendi pursuit.

This potential trade deadline acquisition is still on the table.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets haven't ruled out a possible pursuit of outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Several teams, including the crosstown rival Yankees, are no longer interested in Benintendi because he's unvaccinated. This would prevent him from traveling to Canada to face the Yankees' AL East division rival Toronto Blue Jays, who they could also potentially meet in a playoff series in October. 

The Mets are less concerned with Benintendi's vaccination status since they do not travel to Toronto this season, and would not do so unless they met the Blue Jays in a hypothetical World Series matchup.

Benintendi was one of 10 Kansas City Royals players that were placed on the restricted list ahead of their series in Toronto. These players are unable to enter Canada due to their vaccination status. 

The 28-year-old is having a strong season for the Royals, and would bring contact, speed and Gold Glove defense to the Mets. However, his lack of power doesn't make him the best fit in a Mets lineup that's in need of additional pop to complement Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor in the middle of the batting order. The Mets are interested in Trey Mancini and Josh Bell, both of whom are better suited candidates to fill their DH hole, as opposed to Benintendi. 

