Skip to main content

Jacob deGrom Inching Closer to New York Mets Return After Latest Rehab Start

Jacob deGrom inching closer to New York Mets return after latest rehab start.

Jacob deGrom's third rehab start is expected to be his final live-game action before rejoining the Mets. 

As long as deGrom feels good in the coming days following his rehab latest outing, he will toss around five innings in a sim game in Florida or New York next week during the All-Star break (no minor league games being played next week). The current plan is to then have him return to the big-league rotation between July 24-27 to start against the San Diego Padres or New York Yankees, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

The New York Post was the first to report on this news. 

DeGrom made his latest rehab start for Triple A Syracuse in front of a sold out crowd on Thursday night. The two-time Cy Young Award winner went four innings on 42 pitches (29 strikes), allowing one unearned run, while striking out four and walking one batter. 

Although deGrom admittedly felt out of whack in the first couple innings, he bounced back to regain command of his fastball in his final few frames of work. 

The Mets' ace also reflected on his rehab afterward, which finally appears to be nearing an end. 

"This one was pretty thorough of reaching these different thresholds of throwing before I even stepped on that mound," deGrom said of his rehab. "Everything was a lot of radar gun, as far as each day was 'hey you're going to throw this hard, no harder than that.'" 

"Step by step approach. I had to really trust the process and try not do too much. If I did it again, then I would be out the rest of this year," he added. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets have been very step by step with their prized arm, who has been out since April 1 after suffering a stress reaction on his right scapula towards the end of spring training.

Regardless of whether the current plan changes in the near future, regarding the Mets' decision to bring him up to the majors after the All-Star break, as opposed to giving him an additional rehab start following next week's sim game, deGrom is getting very close to returning to Queens for the first time since July 7, 2021. 

Co-ace Max Scherzer showed why he's a difference maker on Monday night, shutting down the Atlanta Braves across seven innings of one-run ball, in which he struck out nine batters. Once deGrom comes back, they will form a 1-2 punch that will give the Mets a pretty good chance to win on two out of every five days. 

On a side note, present also met future, as top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez caught deGrom in Syracuse on Thursday. Alvarez got the chance to catch Max Scherzer in the righty's rehab start for Double A Binghamton on June 29. The 20-year-old backstop could potentially find himself in the majors down the stretch of the season, but must first accumulate more experience in Triple A. 

Read More:

- Could Mark Vientos be Internal Bat Option for Mets Soon?

- Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for Mets

- Jacob deGrom to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

Jacob deGrom Inching Closer to New York Mets Return After Latest Rehab Start

1 minute ago

Tomas Nido Sends Message to New York Mets Fans After Series Win Over Braves

6 hours ago

Ex-New York Mets Slugger Yoenis Céspedes to Attempt Baseball Comeback

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 2.29.41 PM
News

Tomas Nido Sends Message to New York Mets Fans After Series Win Over Braves

By Pat Ragazzo6 hours ago
Jul 24, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) follows through on a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of an opening day game at Citi Field.
News

Ex-New York Mets Slugger Yoenis Céspedes to Attempt Baseball Comeback

By Rob Piersall8 hours ago
May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jake Reed (72) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Dodgers Claim Long Reliever From New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds third after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park.
News

Francisco Lindor Steps up for Shorthanded New York Mets in Statement Series Win

By Pat RagazzoJul 13, 2022
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Sandy Alderson Pegs New York Mets' Biggest Needs Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat RagazzoJul 13, 2022
Could Mark Vientos be DH option for New York Mets soon?
News

Could Mark Vientos be Internal Bat Option for New York Mets Soon?

By Pat RagazzoJul 13, 2022
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) runs out a single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
News

Starling Marte Expects to Return to New York Mets' Lineup After Braves Series

By Pat RagazzoJul 12, 2022
Report: Edwin Diaz hoping to sign long-term deal with New York Mets.
News

Edwin Diaz Continues to be Lights out for New York Mets

By Rob PiersallJul 12, 2022