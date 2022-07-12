Max Scherzer proving to be "difference maker" for New York Mets.

ATLANTA - When the Mets signed Max Scherzer in the offseason, it was expected to be a generational type move that could alter the trajectory of the franchise. And so far, his impact both on and off the field have been special.

For all the worry that has emerged over the past month as the Braves made up nine games in the standings to pull within 1 1/2 games of the Mets in the NL East heading into Monday night's head-to-head matchup between these two rivals, New York showed up to pull off a 4-1 statement win in front of a sold out crowd at Truist Park.

They have their future Hall of Fame ace to thank for that.

When the Mets needed Scherzer the most, the three-time Cy Young winner went seven innings of one-run ball, while striking out nine Braves hitters in a packed and noisy house that was filled with opposing fans.

Despite losing his shutout on an Austin Riley solo homer in the seventh, Scherzer's final pitch of the night was a strikeout of Eddie Rosario with the tying run in scoring position to escape trouble. And of course, Mad Max was fired up, emotionally pumping his fist as he walked off the mound.

"That stadium was definitely loud, so everyone's adrenaline was pumping in that situation," Scherzer said of his key strikeout of Rosario. "Fortunately I was able to get into an 0-2 count, went underneath with a changeup and then knew the cutter was a good pitch to throw in that situation. I knew I needed to execute it and that this is the game. If I don't execute it, he could hit it for a homer or I can get a strikeout. So it was a high-risk, high-reward situation. I took it and I executed it."

Since returning from a seven-week stay on the IL with an oblique strain, Scherzer has a 0.69 ERA and 20 strikeouts in two starts (13 innings).



Manager Buck Showalter was grateful to have received a front row seat to watch Scherzer's latest performance, who was great in a critical game for the Mets.

"Nights like tonight, facing a really good team on the road with an atmosphere that's conducive for the home team, he's a difference maker," Showalter said of Scherzer's presence. "He's another reminder that when a pitcher's on top of his game, they win. And Max is at the top of his game."

This is why the Mets dished out a record-setting three-year, $130 million contract to Scherzer in the offseason. Despite nearing the age of 38, the three-time Cy Young Award winner is still as dominant, as he is clutch.

The Mets' offense has hit a significant rut in recent weeks, and to make matters worse, they entered a pivotal three-game series with the Braves shorthanded, as Jeff McNeil landed on the paternity list and Starling Marte is day-to-day with left groin inflammation.

Luckily, they were able to scratch across four runs thanks to two RBIs from Luis Guillorme, who cranked just the second home run of his season and fourth of his career, along with a run scoring fielder's choice. And two more RBIs from Pete Alonso, who extended his MLB-leading RBI total to 72. Francisco Lindor also had three hits on the evening.

As for the bullpen Adam Ottavino got into two-out trouble in the eighth, which saw the Braves get the tying runs in scoring position. However, he was able to induce a Dansby Swanson groundout to come out unscathed.

Showalter went to All-Star closer Edwin Diaz for the third day in a row, and the elite righty was able to lock things down in the ninth to pickup his 19th save of the season. Of course, Diaz struck out the side.

Scherzer is now 6-1 with a 2.04 ERA in his first season in Queens. His talent, leadership and guts have made a significant difference for the Mets so far in 2022.

The Mets came into a hostile environment against a red-hot divisional opponent that's right on their heels in the race, but Scherzer was adamant about letting his teammates know that these types of challenges should be embraced.

"I'll continue to communicate it and be a leader on this; tell guys 'hey, play off the adrenaline. Don't shy away from it, bring it on. This is what you play the game for, you want to be in those situations; you want to be facing the best teams in the league; you want to be in (division) races, you gotta rise to the occasion and match it.'"

"To have an atmosphere like this tonight, playing in this type of environment, it's only good to continue to play off of it, feed off of it, and keep this rolling," he added.

"We're in the second half here, you want to play good baseball, especially at this point in time of the year," Scherzer said. "They're a great team (the Braves) over there and you want to go out and play your best. When you can collect wins against them, It's kind of a measuring stick win and It's a good feeling."

Scherzer has been here before, having helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series title in 2019. That type of championship experience is something the Mets were lacking in their clubhouse before this year. With Scherzer, they have the best of both worlds, as he is a difference maker with his arm, mentality and voice. This trio of characteristics can be infectious to a team.

The Mets are 54-33 on the season and now lead Atlanta by 2 1/2 games in the NL East.

