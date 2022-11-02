Skip to main content

New York Mets Have Backup Plan if Brandon Nimmo Leaves

New York Mets have backup plan if Brandon Nimmo leaves.

There's a Plan B.

With free agency rapidly approaching after the World Series concludes, center fielder Brandon Nimmo will be one of the key Mets to hit the open market.

While the Mets and Nimmo are said to have mutual interest in a reunion, there's still a chance Nimmo receives a higher offer elsewhere.

If this were to happen, the Mets have an internal backup plan.

As general manager Billy Eppler told Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of The New York Post on The Show podcast, the Mets are "comfortable" with moving Starling Marte to center.

The Mets signed Marte, a center fielder, to a four-year, $78 million deal last offseason. Although his natural position is center, the Mets stuck Marte in right field, where he showcased his excellent defensive skills and strong throwing arm this past season.

Nimmo played a strong center field next to Marte, which is why he is going to be one of the most highly sought after free agents at his position due to the lack of two way center fielders available.

If the Mets are unable to retain Nimmo, one of their Plan B options could be to slide Marte over to center to replace him. Losing Nimmo would be a significant loss for the Mets, but there is at least one backup plan in place.

