This former Met knows how Jacob deGrom feels.

Following a workout prior to Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler told Mike Puma of The New York Post that his former teammate, deGrom, is happy with the Mets.

That being said, Wheeler says he believes deGrom just wants to be paid for what he has accomplished: utter dominance on the mound and two Cy Young Awards.

"He told me he is happy there,” Wheeler told The Post. “I just think he wants to get compensated for what he’s done.”

DeGrom has previously said that he plans to opt out of his contract after the World Series concludes. The righty signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract in March of 2019. DeGrom will make $30.5 million in 2023 if he doesn't opt out, while the Mets have a $32.5 million option in 2024.

According to Wheeler, who left the Mets in free agency following the 2019 season, he fully understands why deGrom wants to opt out of his deal.

“I don’t think it was the right compensation at the time,” Wheeler said. “I can’t speak for him, it’s a lot of money and it’s life-changing money and I think anybody would have taken that at the time. But at the same time people have seen what he’s done and maybe you can correct it along the way, and this is his chance to correct it.”

The Mets other ace, Max Scherzer, signed a three-year, $130 million deal last year, which has him making a record-setting $43.3 million average annual value. This could potentially be the bar for deGrom.

The Mets and deGrom had dialogue during the season about his contract. On the night, in which the Mets were eliminated from the Wild Card round, general manager Billy Eppler and deGrom had a 1-on-1 chat

“He knows how we feel. I know how he feels," Eppler said of deGrom. "It was a good conversation."

Time will tell regarding whether deGrom remains a Met or not. But losing deGrom would leave a major void in the Mets' rotation, and deep pocketed owner Steve Cohen has the checkbook to be able to retain his superstar ace pitcher.

