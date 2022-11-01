Constructing New York Mets' bullpen for 2023.

The New York Mets have quite a few key pieces in their bullpen, who are about to hit the open market in free agency.

These names include elite closer Edwin Diaz, setup man Adam Ottavino, setup man Seth Lugo, Mychal Givens (mutual option), Trevor May, Tommy Hunter and Trevor Williams.

With seven relievers expected to become free agents, the Mets are going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to constructing their bullpen in 2023.

Here's one way, in which the Mets can build their 'pen for next season.

Re-Sign Edwin Diaz:

The hard-throwing righty could become the first reliever in MLB history to land a contract worth $100 million. Rightfully so, Diaz was lights out this past season with a 1.31 ERA, 32 saves and a 17.1 K/9 rate.

Although Diaz is going to be expensive, team owner Steve Cohen has deep enough pockets to retain his closer, who brings an entertainment aspect to Citi Field with his unique walk out song "Narco" by Timmy Trumpet.

Re-Sign Adam Ottavino

This was one of the surprises of 2022, as Ottavino was the Mets' best reliever not named Diaz. Despite the public consensus that Ottavino had seen his best days, the righty gave the Mets 65.2 innings with a 2.06 ERA, 0.975 and 79 strikeouts.

Ottavino, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Mets prior to last season, showed the baseball world that he can still pitch at a high level. And although he is 37 and destined to receive a pay raise, the Mets and Ottavino were a good match and should continue their relationship beyond just one lone campaign.

Sign Andrew Chafin (Player Option)

Here's an arm that the Mets had interest in last year in free agency and prior to the August 2 trade deadline: Andrew Chafin.

The Mets just went all season, in which Joely Rodriguez was their only lefty in the bullpen. Signing Chafin would not only change that, but it would add another setup man to the mix to stabilize the bridge to Diaz in the ninth inning.

Chafin has a $6.5 million player option with the Detroit Tigers, and if he declines it the Mets should swoop in to pursue him.

Sign David Robertson

In addition to Chafin, the Mets also had interest in David Robertson at the deadline, but were unable to strike a deal with the Cubs for him.

Despite being 38-years-old, Robertson is coming off a strong season with the Cubs and Phillies, in which he posted a 2.40 ERA across 63.2 innings. Robertson and Mets general manager Billy Eppler have familiarity from their days with the Yankees, so a reunion isn't difficult to envision.

Re-Sign Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams played a key role as a swingman long reliever and starter for the Mets in 2022. Williams should be brought back on a short-term deal to fill an important role in the bullpen and serve as starting pitching depth once again.

Re-Sign Tommy Hunter

If he doesn't retire, Tommy Hunter could be brought back on another cheap one-year deal. Hunter posted a 2.42 ERA from the Mets in 22.1 innings in 2022. While he shouldn't be relied upon across a full season, Hunter would be a solid depth piece.

Relievers Under Contract

Drew Smith

Joely Rodriguez

Tylor Megill (starter/reliever)

