These New York Mets are Silver Slugger Finalists

The Mets had quite a few players crack the list as finalists for the Silver Slugger Award.

Here are the names that have been nominated for the award that recognizes the best offensive player at each position in the National League and American League.

1B Pete Alonso:

This should come as no surprise as Alonso was tied with AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and was tied for third in baseball with 40 home runs.

2B/Utility Jeff McNeil:

McNeil was another Met, who cracked the finalist list after he captured the MLB batting title with a .326 average.

SS Francisco Lindor:

Although he may have been snubbed from the Gold Glove finalist list, Francisco Lindor has been recognized as a Sliver Slugger finalist after a strong bounce back campaign. Lindor crushed 26 home runs, drove in 107 RBIs and slashed .270/.339/.449 with a .788 OPS.

CF Brandon Nimmo:

Like Lindor, Nimmo was also snubbed from the Gold Glove finalist list, but his offensive abilities are being recognized by the league. Nimmo hit 16 home runs, drove in 64 RBIs and slashed .274/.367/.433 with a .800 OPS for the Mets in 2022.

RF Starling Marte:

Last but not least, we have the Mets' fifth Silver Slugger finalist in right fielder Starling Marte. Marte had an excellent first season in Queens, cranking 16 homers, driving in 63 RBIs and slashing .292/.347/.468 with a .814 OPS. However, Marte's whole month of September was basically derailed due to a fractured middle finger.

Conclusion

MLB managers and coaches vote on the list of finalists for this award. Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. eastern time on MLB Network.

