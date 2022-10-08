Skip to main content

New York Mets' Chris Bassitt Not Focused on Potential Free Agency

NEW YORK - When speaking at the podium before Game 2 of the Wild Card series, Chris Bassitt discussed the possibility of starting in a third and final game of the series if the Mets can win on Saturday.

With the Mets' season on the brink of elimination, Bassitt, who has a mutual option after the 2022 campaign, was also asked about his desire to stay in Queens.

"This groups very special to me, but I'm not even focused one bit on free agency," Bassitt said on Saturday. "I'll deal with that when we're done. Hopefully we're not done for a while. 

"I really haven't put a ton of thought in that because so much of it is out of my control. No matter what team I love and want to go to, they have to mutually do the same. We haven't thought or worried one bit about free agency, we're worried about today or tomorrow and that's it."

Bassitt was acquired from the Oakland Athletics back in March. In his first season with the Mets, the righty went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts.

In addition to Bassitt, Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco all could be free agents after the season as well.

Should deGrom and the Mets win Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres, Bassitt would take the hill in a series deciding Game 3 on Sunday with New York looking to advance to the NLDS.

The Mets currently find themselves in a 1-0 hole as a result of Max Scherzer's Game 1 clunker, in which he surrendered seven runs and four home runs to the Padres' offense.

