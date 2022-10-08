Skip to main content

Why Trade Talks Between New York Mets and Cubs Went South

NEW YORK - The Mets and Cubs were involved in trade talks ahead of the August 2 deadline, centered around Willson Contreras and David Robertson.

But this trade never occurred, as Robertson was traded to the Phillies and the Cubs held onto Contreras.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, here's why talks between the Mets and Cubs fizzled out.

"Cubs management is said to have grown so frustrated by the Mets’ unwillingness to give up anything of value they stopped calling them and concentrated their efforts on two or three other teams more willing to discuss solid or better prospects."

As Heyman went on to report, the Mets offered their No. 6 prospect to the Cubs, but rivals say the team mostly offered third-tier prospects. Pitcher Jose Butto and outfielder Khalil Lee were offered to both the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

It's abundantly clear that the Mets were trying to avoid a repeat of last year, in which the previous regime sent top prospect outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs for rental Javier Baez and pitcher Trevor Williams.

In the end, the Mets wound up with a new DH platoon: Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf. They also acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin from the Reds, and they did wind up striking a deal with the Cubs for righty reliever Mychal Givens. But these trades were lesser compared to a potential blockbuster for Contreras and Robertson.

Brandon Nimmo Hoping Wild Card Series Isn't Final With Mets

Starling Marte, Francisco Alvarez to be on Mets' Wild Card Roster

Mets' Jeff McNeil Captures First Batting Title of Career

