Why This New York Mets' Reliever Deserves to Stick in Big League Bullpen

The Mets lost a key reliever in the first week of June due to a shoulder impingement.

This bullpen arm was hard-throwing rookie Colin Holderman, who hasn't pitched for the club since June 8, during the middle of their difficult 10-game west coast road trip.

While Holderman's rehab assignment in Triple A Syracuse didn't last very long, the Mets made the move to reinstate him from the IL on June 27, but optioned him to the minor leagues.

Now, with starting pitcher David Peterson on the paternity list, given the birth of his first child, Holderman has returned to the Mets to take his spot on the roster.

Holderman, who produced a 3.18 ERA across 10 appearances before landing on the IL, deserves to remain with the big-league club.

The righty posted a 0.82 ERA across his first 11 innings as a major leaguer. Had it not been for one rough outing against the San Diego Padres, his last before the Mets discovered a shoulder impingement, the rookie's ERA would still be below 1.00.

He even passed some impressive high-leverage tests against powerhouse opponents such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, among others. The 26-year-old, who has a fastball in the upper-90s and a sinker that sits in the mid to low 90s, earned manager Buck Showalter's trust in a number of difficult situations on the mound.

Beyond elite closer Edwin Diaz, the Mets' bullpen has been shaky at times. Trevor May (stress reaction on right humerus) could be back by late-July, and the Mets are destined to acquire another high-leverage relief arm at the trade deadline. Add Holderman in the mix and he makes this unit much deeper.

In his first stint with the team, the youngster helped stabilize this group. Holderman deserves to remain with the Mets when Peterson comes back. And his role should only increase in New York's bullpen moving forward.

