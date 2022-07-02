Trevor May could soon factor into New York Mets' bullpen.

NEW YORK - The Mets could be getting an important reliever back in their bullpen in the coming weeks.

Trevor May (stress reaction on right humerus) told Inside the Mets that he will begin mound work on Saturday, as he is set to throw his first bullpen session since injuring his right humerus in early-May. He received a follow-up CT scan on Thursday, which showed his injury has fully healed.

May expects to throw around 10 pitches, all fastballs. He will then begin working in his off-speed pitches during long-toss this week, before incorporating them into his second bullpen.

He is pleased with his mechanics and delivery now that he is fully healthy. The reliever believes his injured humerus was causing him to "muscle the ball," before hitting the IL on May 2.

"Even while playing catch, i've noticed how free the ball has come out of my hand already," May said.

According to the 32-year-old, this is the best he has felt physically since recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2018. He has spent the past two months rehabbing and getting in excellent shape, focusing on his hips and legs as well.

"I feel like I can jump out of a gym right now," he added.

Manager Buck Showalter was just as excited about May's progress as the pitcher himself.

“Big deal,” Showalter said of May. “He’s a big piece of our bullpen. Would really love the idea of getting him back. It will be good to get Trevor back in our ‘pen.”

As Showalter indicated, once May begins a rehab assignment, which could come shortly after the All-Star break after he shifts to facing live hitters, he shouldn't require too many minor league outings before returning from the IL. This makes a late-July return a possibility.

The Mets will be targeting a high-leverage relief arm ahead of the August 2 deadline, but May could count as an additional boost in the bullpen as well.

