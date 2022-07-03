Skip to main content

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez One Step Away From Major Leagues

New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez is moving up, and now one step away from the majors.

Moving up. 

New York Mets top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez is being promoted to Triple A Syracuse, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets

MLB Pipeline first said it was close and The New York Post reported Alvarez was officially informed of his promotion. 

Alvarez's promotion is well-earned after he slashed .277/.368/.553 with a .921 OPS, 18 home runs and 47 RBIs for Double A Binghamton across 67 games. 

Alvarez is expected to report to Syracuse on Monday, but will then need to go through the proper Covid protocol testing with his new team. This means he could make his Triple A debut by next weekend. 

While the Mets haven't ruled out a major league call-up for Alvarez this season, they want him to first see Triple A pitching. The Mets are very pleased with Alvarez's ability to make adjustments after the 20-year-old endured a slump in the early part of May, before catching fire again.

Now, the possibility of Alvarez making his big-league debut this season appears to be more likely. The Mets do not want their youngster to come up and be looked at as "the savior," but if the team acquires a big bat ahead of the trade deadline, this could also increase Alvarez's chances of making it to Queens at some point in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alvarez's bat is considered to be big-league ready, but his defensive skills need to be further polished, before he gets to the majors. The Mets want their No. 1 prospect to be a two-way player, which means they cannot limit him to strictly being a DH in the big-leagues. 

Alas, Alvarez's promotion to Syracuse is significant news, as he is now one step away from the majors. 

Read More:

- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom set to Begin Rehab Assignment

- Max Scherzer to Return From IL, Will Pitch for Mets in Cincinnati

- Mets Interested in ‘Best Fit’ Trade Deadline Target

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez One Step Away From Major Leagues

45 seconds ago

New York Mets Could Target These Hitters Ahead of Trade Deadline

4 hours ago

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom set to Begin Rehab Assignment This Weekend

22 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

New York Mets Could Target These Hitters Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom set to Begin Rehab Assignment This Weekend

By Pat Ragazzo22 hours ago
An announced crowd of 7,491, a Mirabito Stadium baseball record, saw Max Scherzer and James McCann rehab with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Reading won, 7-6. Mets Rehab At Rumble Ponies Gallery 008
News

New York Mets’ Max Scherzer Treats Minor Leaguers to Gourmet Spread, AirPods

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter sets Major Career Milestone

By Pat RagazzoJul 2, 2022
Jun 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
News

New York Mets Could Lose Out to Dodgers in All-Star Pitcher Sweepstakes Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat RagazzoJul 2, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

Trevor May Could Soon Factor Into New York Mets' Bullpen

By Pat RagazzoJul 2, 2022
Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets looks on before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15, 1999 at Shea Stadium in New York.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Makes Light of Bobby Bonilla Day

By Pat RagazzoJul 1, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Lose Chris Bassitt to IL

By Pat RagazzoJul 1, 2022