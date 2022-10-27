David Stearns Steps Down as Brewers' President of Baseball Ops

The name that the Mets have been linked to for quite some time is stepping down from his role.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that David Stearns will step down from his role as president of baseball operations.

Stearns will remain in an advisory role to Brewers' ownership and the baseball operations department. General manager Matt Arnold will fill the role previously held by Stearns.

So, what does this mean for the Mets?

If the Mets hired Stearns, he would be inserted above general manager Billy Eppler, who has already received the green light from team owner Steve Cohen to continue to make baseball decisions this offseason.

Word is that New York would still need permission from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio if they wish to approach Stearns about their president of baseball operations vacancy.

However, Stearns said at his press conference that he is not going anywhere. He also cited the extensive commitment as president of baseball operations as a reason for stepping down.

"This is a job that requires complete and total commitment," Stearns said at his press conference. "When I began to hesitate about whether I could make that commitment, I knew it was really time to contemplate a change."

For now, it doesn't sound like Stearns would be open to taking on a president of baseball operations position with another club. That being said, the Mets, and others could still attempt to approach the Brewers about speaking with him in the near future.

As Andy Martino of SNY later reported, in response to the Stearns news, Steve Cohen told him that Eppler is in charge and the Mets are focused on other things right now.

