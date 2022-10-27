Skip to main content

David Stearns Steps Down as Brewers' President of Baseball Ops

David Stearns steps down as Brewers' president of baseball operations. Could the Mets swoop in?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The name that the Mets have been linked to for quite some time is stepping down from his role.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that David Stearns will step down from his role as president of baseball operations.

Stearns will remain in an advisory role to Brewers' ownership and the baseball operations department. General manager Matt Arnold will fill the role previously held by Stearns.

So, what does this mean for the Mets?

If the Mets hired Stearns, he would be inserted above general manager Billy Eppler, who has already received the green light from team owner Steve Cohen to continue to make baseball decisions this offseason.

Word is that New York would still need permission from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio if they wish to approach Stearns about their president of baseball operations vacancy.

However, Stearns said at his press conference that he is not going anywhere. He also cited the extensive commitment as president of baseball operations as a reason for stepping down.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This is a job that requires complete and total commitment," Stearns said at his press conference. "When I began to hesitate about whether I could make that commitment, I knew it was really time to contemplate a change."

For now, it doesn't sound like Stearns would be open to taking on a president of baseball operations position with another club. That being said, the Mets, and others could still attempt to approach the Brewers about speaking with him in the near future.

Update

As Andy Martino of SNY later reported, in response to the Stearns news, Steve Cohen told him that Eppler is in charge and the Mets are focused on other things right now.

Read More:

Mets Expected to Sign Jeremy Hefner to new Contract

- Potential Offensive Upgrades for Mets in 2023

- What a Shohei Ohtani Trade Might Look Like For Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

David Stearns Steps Down as Brewers' President of Baseball Ops

New York Mets Expected to Sign Jeremy Hefner to new Contract

Potential Offensive Upgrades for New York Mets in 2023

Mets are close to signing Jeremy Hefner to new deal.
News

New York Mets Expected to Sign Jeremy Hefner to new Contract

By Pat Ragazzo
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
News

Potential Offensive Upgrades for New York Mets in 2023

By Pat Ragazzo
Marlins to interview Luis Rojas for managerial vacancy.
News

Marlins to Interview Ex-New York Mets Skipper for Managerial Vacancy

By Pat Ragazzo
Jul 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reaches first on a fielding error committed by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the third inning at Angel Stadium.
News

What a Shohei Ohtani Trade Might Look Like For New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Edwin Diaz hopes New York Mets approach him quickly in free agency.
News

Drew Smith Makes Hilarious Pitch to Edwin Diaz to Stick With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Francisco Alvarez crushes home run for first MLB hit.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Undergoes Ankle Surgery

By Pat Ragazzo
Big Papi says the Mets should approach Aaron Judge and make him a historic offer.
News

Big Papi: Aaron Judge Would be 'Perfect' for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

New York Mets Free Agents: Who Stays, Who Goes

By Pat Ragazzo