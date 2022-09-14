Skip to main content

New York Mets Starter David Peterson Gets Early Hook in Disastrous Outing

David Peterson's latest start did not last very long.
NEW YORK - Not what they hoped for.

New York Mets left-handed starter David Peterson got yanked after recording just one out on Wednesday night.

Peterson's night began by issuing three straight walks to the top three batters in the Chicago Cubs' order. After coming back to strikeout Patrick Wisdom, he then surrendered a two-run double to Yan Gomes.

But the Cubs weren't finished there, as P.J. Higgins stroked a double of his own, which ultimately led to Peterson's exit.

Peterson was charged with five earned runs, allowing two hits, three walks and recording one strikeout. The southpaw threw 29 pitches, 17 of them were balls.

Swingman Trevor Williams came on in relief of Peterson, allowing two more runs, one of which was charged to the starter.

The Mets, who are trying to avoid being swept by the lowly Cubs, found themselves in an early 6-0 hole, before they even came to the plate on Wednesday.

The expectation is that Peterson will move to a bullpen role once Max Scherzer returns from the IL. Scherzer tossed 3.2 innings in Triple-A Syracuse tonight and should be ready to rejoin the Mets by Monday.

