With just 20 games left to play in the regular season as of Tuesday night, the New York Mets are going to have to figure out what their pitching staff in the postseason will look like.

Per league rules, rosters will revert back to 26 players and each team can only carry a maximum of 13 pitchers during the playoffs.

At 89-53, the Mets' magic number to clinch a postseason berth is eight. So whether it be as the division champions of the NL East, which they lead by 1.5 games, or as a Wild Card team, here's how the Mets' pitching staff might shape up come October.

Starting Rotation

Jacob deGrom: The obvious choice as the Mets' No. 1 starter in the postseason. Despite missing the first four months of the season, deGrom has returned to the mound and dominated with a 1.66 ERA in seven starts.

Max Scherzer: Mad Max is currently on the IL with left oblique irritation, but should be back by September 19. As long as Scherzer remains healthy, he will slide in behind deGrom as the Mets' No. 2 starter in the playoffs.

Chris Bassitt: When the Mets traded for Bassitt in the offseason, they envisioned a three headed monster being formed alongside deGrom and Scherzer. While we haven't seen much of that due to injuries to the Mets' pair of aces this season, a rotation of deGrom, Scherzer and Bassitt is looking like a likely scenario in October.

Carlos Carrasco: The veteran has produced a solid 14-6 record and 3.80 ERA for the Mets this season. He also comes along with postseason experience from his time with the Cleveland Guardians.

Bullpen:

Taijuan Walker: The odd man out of the playoff rotation. Walker had an excellent first half, but has a 5.44 ERA since the All-Star break. Granted, a majority of the damage he allowed came against the Atlanta Braves, in which he got tagged for eight earned runs in August.

David Peterson: The lefty has been a godsend for the Mets this season as a fill-in starter, posting a 7-4 record and 3.47 ERA across 18 starts. If the Mets can get Peterson comfortable in a lefty relief role it will solve a glaring issue in the bullpen.

Edwin Diaz: The best closer in baseball will need to continue to dominate in the postseason if the Mets are going to pull off a deep run.

Adam Ottavino: Has postseason experience and has been the Mets' best reliever not named Edwin Diaz.

Seth Lugo: This veteran righty has really turned it on as of late, and holds a 2.87 ERA across his last 30 appearances. Lugo is the Mets' second most reliable bridge arm to Diaz in the ninth inning.

Mychal Givens: The Mets' biggest relief arm acquisition at the deadline started off slow, but has since posted a 1.74 ERA in his last 10.1 innings.

Trevor May: It has been a frustrating campaign for May, mixed with injury and illness. But a May at 100% is a valuable bullpen piece for the Mets in the playoffs.

Bubble:

The final two spots will come between three pitchers: Drew Smith, Tylor Megill and Tommy Hunter.

Hunter is the only healthy one at the moment, which gives him a leg up for a spot. Plus, he has posted a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings this season.

The Mets are hoping Megill can return as a high-leverage arm in long relief. As for Smith, he has been sidelined since late-July with a lat strain, but like Megill, is inching closer to a return from the IL.

Prediction: Smith will be on the outside looking in.

Missed the cut

Joely Rodriguez: As the lone lefty in the Mets' bullpen, Rodriguez just hasn't cut it this year. He will ultimately be left of the postseason roster.

Trevor Williams: This one comes as a surprise. Trevor Williams has been more than solid, and in a lot of ways a godsend as a fill in starter this year. That said, the Mets' postseason bullpen will have a number of long relief options, including three starting pitchers, if you count Megill. For that, Williams will be left off the roster.

