New York Mets Have Scouted Reliever David Robertson

The New York Mets are expected to be in the market for a high-leverage relief pitcher ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

According to a source, one potential trade target the Mets have scouted is veteran reliever David Robertson.

Depending on the cost, the righty could be a realistic option at the deadline for the Mets, given his expiring contract. The possible addition of Robertson would be a significant late-inning boost to the team's bullpen, which has posted a solid 3.53 ERA this season as a group (11th-best in MLB).

MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently pegged Robertson as a potential fit in Queens, while identifying bullpen as the Mets’ biggest need.

"The Mets’ roster is among the best in the game, and while the bullpen has been good this season, the addition of another high-leverage arm makes sense. GM Billy Eppler is quite familiar with David Robertson from their time together with the Yankees, and the right-hander’s experience in New York -- and in the postseason -- should be attractive to the Mets."

Robertson began his career with the Yankees (2008-2014), in which he helped the Bronx Bombers capture their most recent World Series title in 2009. Coincidentally, Robertson was drafted by the Yankees in 2006 while Eppler was the organization's scouting director. Eppler was GM Brian Cashman's top lieutenant as assistant GM during Robertson's last three seasons in the Bronx as well.

Robertson missed most of 2019 and all of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery. He came back to make 12 appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, and now looks to be rejuvenated with the Chicago Cubs this year.

Robertson, 37, is having a bounce-back year for the rebuilding Cubs, where he has posted a 1.89 ERA and 12 saves. The righty has struck out 45 batters in 33 1/3 innings, while producing a 0.960 WHIP.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz is putting together an elite campaign, where he has struck out 66 batters across 33 1/3 innings, while posting a 1.89 ERA and 18 saves in 21 chances. Should the Mets add Robertson, along with the anticipated late-July return of Trevor May, New York would have a steadier bridge to Diaz in the ninth inning.

Beyond Robertson, the Mets are likely to target relievers on expiring deals ahead of the deadline, which could include the likes of Detroit Tigers lefty Andrew Chafin (player option 2023), considering the need for another southpaw in their bullpen.

Read More:

- Mets’ Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets Dealing With Injuries

- Mets Escape Cincinnati With Series Win After Late Rally, Offensive Explosion

- Mets' Max Scherzer Shatters Expectations in Return From IL

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.