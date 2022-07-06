New York Mets' Max Scherzer Shatters Expectations in Return From IL

The Mets have missed Mad Max.

In his first big-league start in seven weeks, Max Scherzer returned from the IL to dominate the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.

Scherzer hurled six shutout innings on 79 pitches (57 pitches), while allowing just two hits and striking out a season-high 11 batters. He did not issue a walk.

Not too shabby, given Scherzer hasn't pitched in the big-leagues since May 18.

Although Scherzer threw 80 pitches in his final rehab start for Double A Binghamton on June 29, the Mets would not allow him to go back out for the seventh in a scoreless game.

To no surprise, Scherzer was seen having an animated conversation with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner in the dugout in an attempt to plead his case to proceed further in the game. The 37-year-old, coming off an oblique strain, did not win this battle with the Mets' coaching staff.

But Scherzer saw his gem spoiled, as he received a no decision due to a lack of run support from the Mets' offense. New York's recent struggles with runners in scoring position continued as they went 0-for-8 in scoring chances against Reds lefty starter Nick Lodolo and Cincinnati's bullpen.

Regardless, Scherzer shattered all expectations in his first outing back from the IL in nearly two months. This is a promising sign for a Mets rotation that has struggled as a unit while their three-time Cy Young Award has been on the shelf.

With Tuesday night's 1-0 walk-off loss, the Mets' lead in the NL East is down to just 2.5 games over the Atlanta Braves.

Read More:

- Could This Mets' Top Prospect be Used as Trade Deadline Chip?

- Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Jacob deGrom, Travis Jankowski

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Dominates in First Rehab Start

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.