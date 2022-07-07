Skip to main content

New York Mets’ Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets Dealing With Shoulder Injuries

The starting pitching market has been hit hard by the injury bug with the trade deadline approaching.

With the August 2 trade deadline approaching, this year's starting pitching market was already thin to begin with. 

To make matters worse, three of the biggest names that are expected to be available as trade targets are now dealing with shoulder injuries. 

Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas has right shoulder inflammation. It's unknown whether he will require an IL stint, but the A's have already announced that the righty won't make his next start. The plan is for Montas to receive a cortisone shot, and his timeline to return is unknown. Montas was expected to be the second best starter available, but he won't come cheap since he comes with another year of control. His injury could nix a possible trade. 

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks landed on the IL with right shoulder soreness. The 32-year-old righty has a 4.80 ERA, but has shown flashes of dominance throughout his career. However, he is owed $30 million across the next two seasons, and given his injury, will likely remain with the Cubs through the 2022 campaign. 

The third injured starter, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle, who the Mets have scouted, was placed on the IL with a shoulder strain. Mahle, 27, has a 4.48 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 17 starts this season. In his last seven starts, the righty has a 2.58 ERA, and In 2021, he went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA.

Beyond this trio of injured starters, Mahle’s Reds teammate, Luis Castillo, is expected to be the No. 1 arm available on the trade market. But he will likely cost a ton in prospect capital. And as Inside the Mets reported over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers are very high on Castillo, whose their No. 1 choice if they opt to go after a big name starter before the August 2 deadline. 

The Mets’ pitching staff has been hit hard by the injury bug this year, but they appear to be getting healthier in this area, as Max Scherzer returned from the IL on Tuesday, with Jacob deGrom hopefully not too far behind. 

While you can never have too much pitching, the Mets will be focusing on landing a big bat and high-leverage reliever before the deadline. They could probably stand to pickup a depth starter, but should stay far away from the three hurlers, who are now dealing with shoulder injuries. As for Castillo, he will cost too much in assets and makes little sense unless deGrom suffers a setback. 

