With free agency inching closer, the Mets will not only need to try to retain some of their key free agents, but they must upgrade their roster with external options as well.

One significant area of need is on the offensive side, where the Mets could use another middle of the order bat to complement Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

While Aaron Judge and Trea Turner will be the best players available, they will likely receive record-setting contracts, and the Mets still need to re-sign Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, among others.

So, excluding the pricey Judge and Turner, here are a few lower cost names that could help the Mets' offense in 2023.

1B/DH Josh Bell

Like many players on this list, the Mets attempted to trade for Josh Bell at the deadline. However, their offer of prospects Jose Butto and Khalil Lee did not cut it, and Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo wasn't going to jump at the chance to help out an NL East rival.

Bell, a switch-hitter, would be the perfect addition in the No. 5 hole for the Mets. He'd also serve as the every day designated hitter and backup Alonso at first base.

1B/DH Jose Abreu

Despite his age, 36-years-old, Jose Abreu can still produce at a high level. In 2022, Abreu posted a 4.2 bWAR, .824 OPS, 133 OPS+ and a .304/.378/.446 triple slash in 157 games for the Chicago White Sox.

The three-time All-Star has spent his entire career in Chicago, but would be a strong pickup for the Mets on a short-term deal to serve as their DH.

C/DH Willson Contreras

Another player the Mets tried for at the deadline, Willson Contreras, is now a free agent and his bat would fit in the middle of New York's lineup. That said, Contreras would only make sense on a short-term deal with top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez waiting in the wings.

The Mets could use Contreras as an every day DH and backup catcher once Alvarez is ready, but it's hard to envision the front office going with this type of unorthodox plan.

DH J.D. Martinez

Speaking of players the Mets went after at the deadline, J.D. Martinez is an additional short-term option that New York could use as a stopgap DH with the hope of a bounce back campaign.

The 35-year-old had a down season for the Boston Red Sox in 2022, but he was playing through back spasms. Although he lacks versatility, if Martinez is healthy he could be the impact bat the Mets have been missing at the DH spot.

1B/OF/DH Trey Mancini

Last but not least, the Mets showed interest in Trey Mancini at the deadline as well, but this player wound up going to the Houston Astros. However, Mancini struggled immensely in Houston, batting .176 with a .622 OPS in 51 games.

Regardless, Mancini has a solid track record and played for manager Buck Showalter in Baltimore. Mancini wouldn't be a superstar level impact addition, but he'd be a solid pickup and has the type of versatility that general manager Billy Eppler and the front office value.

