Bartolo Colon "hoping to receive opportunity" from New York Mets.

The New York Mets' starting rotation has gotten rocked by the injury bug as of late, losing Max Scherzer for six to eight weeks with an oblique strain, while Tylor Megill landed on the 15-day I.L. with biceps tendinitis. The team has also been missing Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) all season, who's progressing but still not close to returning. 

New York recently signed veteran Trevor Cahill to a minor league deal, but their pitching depth has become razor thin in a hurry, so additional moves could be necessary in the near future. 

Coincidentally, a video of old friend Bartolo Colon throwing a bullpen session went viral on Twitter on Friday. 

MLB insider Hector Gomez posted a clip of Colon, which included the caption: "Bartolo Colon continues to work very hard hoping to receive an opportunity from the Mets."

And WFAN host Boomer Esiason seems to be all for a reunion between the Mets and Colon. 

“He was the first guy I thought of yesterday,” Esiason said, per WFAN. “I’m being serious.

“Here’s what I need: if he is pitching in the Mexican League, meaning that his arm is good, all I need is about five starts of four innings each. That’s all I need.”

Colon, 48, currently pitches for Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League, where he posted a 4.55 ERA a season ago. He last appeared in the major leagues in 2018 for the Texas Rangers.

Colon spent three seasons with the Mets from 2014 to 2016, going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA during this span. The righty was an All-Star in his final season in Queens. Overall, Colon pitched 21-years in the big-leagues, posting a 4.12 career ERA. 

A fan favorite, Colon often broke the internet, whether it was hitting his first career home run in San Diego in 2016, his comical at-bats, or his nifty fielding work off the mound. 

“I would love to see him back,” Esiason said. “He’s got experience, and now that we have a DH here, he doesn’t have to hit, but I would love to see that again.”

While the Mets are in need of additional pitching depth, it does not seem likely that they will be calling on Colon to return to the organization. However, the ageless wonder appears to be staying ready should an opportunity arise down the road. 

