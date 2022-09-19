Skip to main content

Eduardo Escobar Heating up at Right Time for New York Mets

Eduardo Escobar's bat has caught fire at the right time for the New York Mets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Heat check.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar's bat has caught fire at just the right time for the New York Mets, who are in the midst of a tight division race with the Atlanta Braves.

Since returning from an IL stint for an oblique strain on August 27, Escobar is hitting a red hot .347 with six home runs and 13 RBI. In the month of September, the 33-year-old is batting .361 with a 1.133 OPS.

On Saturday, Escobar's three-run homer helped the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third straight day, prior to their completion of a four-game sweep on Sunday.

"Luckily things are going the way they're going when the team needs them more," Escobar told SNY through team translator Alan Suriel.

Escobar's recent torrid stretch has been a complete turnaround from the disappointing first season he was enduring in Queens. Before getting injured, Escobar was slashing .216/.269/.384 with just 12 homers. Now, he has brought his numbers up to .237/.289/.430, 18 homers, 57 RBI and a .719 OPS.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Escobar's hot streak has helped save his own season statistically, it is more importantly helping the Mets fend off the Braves, who are one game behind them in the NL East race with just 14 games left to play.

The Mets need all the help they can get if they want to lock up the NL East crown down the stretch, and Escobar is one slugger, who has stepped up when his team has needed him the most.

Read More:

MLB Insider: Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

- Benches Clear Between Mets, Pirates After HBP

- MLB Insider Believes Mets Will Make Play for Aaron Judge in Free Agency

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Eduardo EscobarNew York Mets

Read More

Eduardo Escobar Heating up at Right Time for New York Mets

MLB Insider: New York Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

Benches Clear Between New York Mets, Pirates After HBP

Mets to strongly consider bringing back Carlos Beltran.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Both benches clear and come out on the field after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo (20) gets hit by a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Benches Clear Between New York Mets, Pirates After HBP

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Max Scherzer, Drew Smith, Tylor Megill

By Pat Ragazzo
Ex-Mets catcher John Stearns passes away at 71 after a long battle with cancer.
News

Longtime New York Mets Catcher John Stearns Passes Away at 71

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Believes New York Mets Will Make Play for Aaron Judge in Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Sandy Alderson to Step Down as New York Mets' Team President

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer Passes Big Test in Rehab Start, New York Mets Return Looming

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets' David Peterson had a disastrous start against the Cubs.
News

New York Mets Starter David Peterson Gets Early Hook in Disastrous Outing

By Pat Ragazzo