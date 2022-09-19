Skip to main content

MLB Insider: New York Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

MLB insider says New York Mets will "strongly consider" reuniting with this franchise great.
This former franchise great could be back with the Mets in the near future.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Carlos Beltran may be a candidate to be re-hired by the organization this upcoming offseason.

"The New York Mets will strongly consider bringing Carlos Beltran back to the organization this winter ... Mets manager Buck Showalter wanted to interview Beltran to be on his coaching staff this year, but was denied by management. Yet, one year later, the Mets plan to welcome Beltran back in the organization."

The Mets welcomed back Beltran to Citi Field last week on Roberto Clemente Day, in which he spoke with team owner Steve Cohen.

Beltran was hired to manage the Mets in the 2019-2020 offseason, however, he was let go before ever managing a game due to his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Should the Mets decide to bring back Beltran, it doesn't necessarily mean he will join the coaching staff. Beltran spent the 2018 season as a special assistant to the New York Yankees' front office.

Beltran was a nine-time All-Star and three Gold Glove winner in his playing days. The centerfielder spent 6.5 seasons with the Mets from 2005 to 2011.

In addition to playing for the Mets, Beltran was with the Yankees from 2014 to 2016. He was a broadcaster on the YES Network this season as well.

