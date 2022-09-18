Benches Clear Between New York Mets, Pirates After HBP

Another day, another hit by pitch.

Benches cleared during the New York Mets-Pittsburgh Pirates game on Sunday after Pete Alonso was plunked on the hands by right-handed starter Johan Oviedo in the bottom of the first.

Alonso immediately tossed his bat and angrily walked down to first base while glaring at Oviedo. He then began barking at the Pirates pitcher, which saw benches clear and bullpens empty.

Alonso's frustrations not only stem from getting hit on Sunday, but the Mets were hit four times during their victory over the Pirates on Saturday.

There was no pushing or shoving, and things cleared up pretty quickly in this benches clearing incident.

The Mets have been hit a league-leading 102 times this season. They're four hit by pitches away from breaking the all-time record for most in a campaign.

