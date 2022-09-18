Skip to main content

Benches Clear Between New York Mets, Pirates After HBP

Benches cleared between New York Mets, Pirates after hit by pitch.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another day, another hit by pitch.

Benches cleared during the New York Mets-Pittsburgh Pirates game on Sunday after Pete Alonso was plunked on the hands by right-handed starter Johan Oviedo in the bottom of the first.

Alonso immediately tossed his bat and angrily walked down to first base while glaring at Oviedo. He then began barking at the Pirates pitcher, which saw benches clear and bullpens empty.

Alonso's frustrations not only stem from getting hit on Sunday, but the Mets were hit four times during their victory over the Pirates on Saturday.

There was no pushing or shoving, and things cleared up pretty quickly in this benches clearing incident.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets have been hit a league-leading 102 times this season. They're four hit by pitches away from breaking the all-time record for most in a campaign.

Read More:

- MLB Insider Believes Mets Will Make Play for Aaron Judge in Free Agency

- Sandy Alderson to Step Down as Mets' Team President

- Red Sox DFA Ex-Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Pete AlonsoNew York Mets

Read More

Benches Clear Between New York Mets, Pirates After HBP

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Max Scherzer, Drew Smith, Tylor Megill

Longtime New York Mets Catcher John Stearns Passes Away at 71

Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Max Scherzer, Drew Smith, Tylor Megill

By Pat Ragazzo
Ex-Mets catcher John Stearns passes away at 71 after a long battle with cancer.
News

Longtime New York Mets Catcher John Stearns Passes Away at 71

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Believes New York Mets Will Make Play for Aaron Judge in Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Sandy Alderson to Step Down as New York Mets' Team President

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer Passes Big Test in Rehab Start, New York Mets Return Looming

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets' David Peterson had a disastrous start against the Cubs.
News

New York Mets Starter David Peterson Gets Early Hook in Disastrous Outing

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer lands on IL for second time this season.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

By Pat Ragazzo
Red Sox designated Jeurys Familia for assignment.
News

Red Sox DFA Ex-New York Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing

By Pat Ragazzo