So you're saying there's a chance?

With Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge set to hit the free agent market this winter, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal sees Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen making a play for the American League MVP favorite.

"With Judge, Steve Cohen is a classic Mets fan," Rosenthal said on the FOX Sports broadcast. "I grew up here and what Mets fans love most is to torture the Yankees. So, even if he can't get Judge, I have a hard time imagining he won't make a bid or at least show interest to drive up the price for the Yankees."

"If the Mets' season doesn't end as successfully as they want it to; why wouldn't they be interested in Judge?"

Judge turned down a $213.5 million contract extension offer from the Yankees prior to Opening Day. The 30-year-old outfielder bet on himself, which has paid off in a significant way this season, as he leads baseball in bWAR: 9.1, home runs: 57, RBI: 123, runs scored: 117, on-base percentage: .414, slugging percentage: .688, OPS: 1.102, and several other major statistical categories.

The four-time All-Star will likely draw a contract in the $350 million or greater range, and Cohen has deep enough pockets to meet his asking price.

The Mets have the highest luxury tax payroll in baseball at $293 million, per FanGraphs RosterResource. They are expected to blow well past the $300 million mark this offseason with a number of key pending free agents such as: Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Taijuan Walker and more.

It's difficult to envision the Yankees letting Judge walk, but at this point, his historic campaign will allow him to name his price. The Mets are a team that has had their ups and downs offensively in 2022. Judge would be the perfect fit in the middle of their order in between Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso next season and beyond.

