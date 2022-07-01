New York Mets interested in “best fit” trade deadline target.

NEW YORK — After dropping four games to the Astros across a pair of two-game series with Houston the past two weeks, the Mets’ weaknesses were essentially exposed against one of the American League’s best clubs.

Now more than ever, it’s evident that the Mets’ lineup is in need of another middle of the order slugger to complement Pete Alonso.

And it sounds like the front office is well aware of what they must do ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are among the teams, who have checked in on Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini.

As a rival talent evaluator told Inside the Mets, the “undervalued” Mancini appears to be the best fit and a very realistic target for general manager Billy Eppler and staff, who are destined to upgrade New York’s lineup by the deadline.

Mancini played for manager Buck Showalter in Baltimore from 2016 to 2018. He is heading for a mutual option decision this offseason, meaning he will essentially become a free agent, as these options are rarely picked up by both sides.

Mancini, 30, is an ideal fit for the Mets given his versatility and right-handed pop. New York would be filling their DH spot, while also adding depth at first base and in the outfield, if they acquire Mancini.

Based off the roster he has built in his first-year as GM of the Mets, Mancini’s positional versatility is an aspect that Eppler highly values.

It’s unknown what the asking price will be for Mancini, a rental player, but the Mets have made it clear they aren’t going to trade any of their top prospects: Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos etc.

