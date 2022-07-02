New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom set to begin rehab assignment this weekend.

Ace back in (minor league) action.

Hide your minor league affiliates, Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) will begin a rehab assignment for the Port St. Lucie Mets in Single-A ball on Sunday night against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

According to manager Buck Showalter, DeGrom will throw two innings for St. Lucie in his first rehab start, which is also his first live-game action since his second-and-final Grapefruit League start on March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021.

With Max Scherzer set to return to the Mets on Tuesday in Cincinnati, the club's initial dream of "Mad Max" and deGrom pitching atop New York's rotation together finally appears to be inching closer to reality.

DeGrom, 34, will need at least 3-4 rehab starts to be fully stretched out, before the Mets evaluate him for a potential return from the IL. The righty landed on the shelf on April 1, the tail end of spring training, when imaging revealed a stress reaction on his right scapula.

DeGrom dealt with elbow issues a season ago, which derailed his 2021 campaign as well. Now, the hope is that he will be able to remain healthy once he is ready to rejoin the Mets, who are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most-wins in the National League (48).

The right-hander threw three live batting practice sessions, in which he faced hitters. His final session came on Wednesday, where he threw a total of 27 pitches. The word is that deGrom has looked extremely sharp in his live BP sessions, with his fastball velocity sitting between 98-99 mph, and touching 99.9 mph.

Read More:

- Trevor May Could Soon Factor Into Mets' Bullpen

- Max Scherzer to Return From IL, Will Pitch for Mets in Cincinnati

- Mets Interested in ‘Best Fit’ Trade Deadline Target

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.