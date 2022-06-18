Skip to main content

Francisco Lindor Homers With Mom Watching First New York Mets Game

Francisco Lindor homers with mom watching first New York Mets game.

NEW YORK - A special moment for the Mets' shortstop.

Prior to New York's series opener with the Miami Marlins on Friday night, Francisco Lindor's wife surprised him with a special visit from his mother, who flew up to the big apple from Florida with one of Lindor's sisters and her family.

Not long afterward, Lindor crushed a three-run home run (10th of season) that landed near the home run apple in centerfield, traveling a total distance of 440 feet with an 108.2 mph exit velocity. It's safe to say that Lindor's long ball in front of mom was an emotional one for him, as he pumped his fists while rounding the bases, before pointing up towards the suite his family was sitting in.

Lindor's mom, Maria Serrano, is confined to a wheelchair due to recent health issues. This was the first Mets game at Citi Field she has attended since her son came to New York in 2021. Lindor also has family from Puerto Rico at the game as well.  

After fracturing the tip of his right middle finger prior to the Mets' west coast road trip on June 2, Lindor's bat has significantly cooled off. Entering the night, he had fallen into an 8-for-49 rut across his last 12 games. But with one swing of the bat, Lindor's luck seemingly changed, and this one was even more special because it occurred with mom in the crowd. 

