MLB insider: New York Mets unlikely to trade for this All-Star catcher.

The New York Mets are destined to add at the trade deadline this summer. But one name that is seemingly an ideal fit in Queens might be an unrealistic target due to the cost.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are unlikely to give up the prospects it would take to land Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras ahead of the August 2 deadline.

Contreras' contract is set to expire following the season, and the rebuilding Cubs are clear sellers as they reside in the basement of the National League Central. The 30-year-old backstop has been one of the best hitting backstops in baseball this season, slashing .276/.396/.536 with a .932 OPS, 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games.

The Mets haven't received much offensive production from the catching position this year, as James McCann (on rehab assignment), Tomas Nido and Patrick Mazeika have all struggled with the bat.

The Mets could certainly use another right-handed power hitter to complement Pete Alonso in their lineup. And although Contreras would fit as a rental option at catcher, the Cubs sound like they will be asking for a slew of prospects in return.

New York struck a deal at the deadline with Chicago a season ago, which sent 2020 first round draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong to the windy city in exchange for Javier Baez. It's possible that the two teams could discuss a potential trade for Contreras, but it appears to be unlikely that anything gets done unless the asking price is lowered.

The Mets also haven't ruled out the possibility of calling up top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez, who is red hot at the plate, later this season as well. But he must first move to Triple A, and his chances of making his big-league debut in 2022 look to be slim.

