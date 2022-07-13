Francisco Lindor Steps up for Shorthanded New York Mets in Statement Series Win

ATLANTA - With the Mets' offense already struggling as of late, it didn't help matters that their lineup was missing two All-Star bats, Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin inflammation), for their entire three-game set with the surging second place Braves, who are right on their heels in the NL East at 2 1/2 games back.

Luckily, one of the Mets' middle of the order bats rose to the occasion: shortstop Francisco Lindor.

With a short-handed lineup, Lindor's impact bat helped make up for the team's holes on offense in this series.

Overall, Lindor went 5-for-14 with one home run and four RBIs in three games against Atlanta.

And on Wednesday, the 28-year-old delivered the biggest hit of them all to help lead his team to a 7-3 win and series victory in the rubber game over their rivals.

In the top of the third inning with the Mets up 1-0 after Eduardo Escobar's solo home run, Lindor launched a three-run blast of his own to extend the lead to four.

"Just playing the game," Lindor said of his big day and series. "I was blessed enough to get a couple of hits and drive in a couple runs. But it's good whenever I can help the team, that's what I play for."

This proved to be the big hit the Mets' needed, as it ignited a seven-run day to pull out a statement series victory over Atlanta, and push their lead in the division back up to 2 1/2 games.

"They're a good team, but beating them in July is beating them in July," Lindor said of beating the Braves. "Hopefully, God willing, we make it to the postseason and I'm sure we will play against them. That's when it actually counts."

Mark Canha later added his seventh homer of the season. And for just the third time in 2022, the Mets hit three homers in a game, taking a page out of the long ball happy Braves. Wednesday was the first time they have done so since June 4 at Dodger Stadium.

Lindor, who is known for his glove, made an impact in the field as well, saving a run for starter Chris Bassitt, who allowed one run across six innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Lindor made a backhanded play in the hole at short, before making a long throw to get the runner, which ended a Braves threat with two outs.

Lindor also made history in this series, becoming the first switch-hitting National League shortstop to ever eclipse over 60 RBIs prior to the All-Star break.

The shortstop has 16 homers and 64 RBIs ahead of the Midsummer Classic. His RBI total has already eclipsed his mark in 2021, and with five more long balls he will surpass his homer numbers from a season ago.

But numbers mean nothing to Lindor.

"I'm healthier, I'm helping the team more than I did last year," Lindor said. "At this point last year, I was probably hitting .190. I'm playing good baseball for the Mets."

"I'm happy I'm contributing to the team," he added. "I want to help the team and be able to drive in or save runs because that's what we play for."

Manager Buck Showalter thinks Lindor has stepped up all year.

"He has been stepping up all year, regardless of who we're playing. I know his batting average (.244) in his mind, or some people's, isn't where he wants it to be, but my gosh he's picky. He's playing shortstop extremely well."

Showalter also believes that Lindor has made a strong case to be selected to the All-Star Game next week as well.

"Selfishly, I'd like to see him get four days off because he is playing every day for us, but you can make a strong case for him going to the All-Star Game, too."

The Mets traded for Lindor, before signing him to a massive 10-year, $341 million deal ahead of the 2021 season. Their latest win is exactly what they envisioned from him when they initially acquired him from Cleveland, an uplifting force in the lineup. He played that part in a stretch, where he was needed even more so, given the absence of McNeil and Marte.

The Mets made a statement by taking two out of three from the red-hot Braves. At 55-34, they will now head to Wrigley Field to face a rebuilding Chicago Cubs team for four-games, before the All-Star break.

