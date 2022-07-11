New York Mets' Jacob deGrom to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday

ATLANTA - He's headed up north.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make his third rehab start for Triple A Syracuse on Thursday, July 14.

As first reported by Inside the Mets on Saturday, the expectation was that deGrom's third rehab outing would come on Thursday on an extra day of rest.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner made two starts (July 3 and 8) for Single A Port St. Lucie to open up his rehab assignment, in which he tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings, while allowing three hits, striking out 11 batters and issuing no walks.

Now, the righty will advance to the upper levels of the minors to continue his rehab assignment.

DeGrom will likely receive a total of four rehab starts before rejoining the Mets rotation, however, manager Buck Showalter says they might have to make a fourth outing up for him since no minor league games will be played during MLB's All-Star break next week.

"If we think that's the best way to go, we will make a game up. There will be some players that don't get a break. But we'll see how Thursday goes in Syracuse and go from there."

DeGrom's last rehab outing came on July 8 for St. Lucie last Friday, where he went three scoreless innings on 36 pitches, allowing three hits and striking out six. The righty came away feeling good afterward.

Should deGrom remain on track, he could return sometime on the Mets' first home stand after the All-Star break, between the date range of July 24-27.

Roster Move

The Mets activated outfielder Travis Jankowski (finger surgery) from the IL on Monday ahead of their three-game series with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves.

But with the Braves on their heels in the division (1 1/2 games back), the Mets will be without Jeff McNeil, who was placed on the paternity list. Starling Marte (left groin inflammation) is also day-to-day and is out of the lineup on Monday night against Atlanta.

