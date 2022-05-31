Skip to main content

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Wins NL Player of Week

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wins NL Player of the Week.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been on a torrid stretch at the plate lately - and on Tuesday he was recognized for his recent hot hitting.

Lindor was named National League Player of the Week for slashing .348/.407/.870 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, 10 runs scored and 14 RBIs from May 23 through 29. 

Lindor has set a career-high by driving in a run in eight straight games. He has 16 RBIs during this span. The last Mets players to accomplish this feat, Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado, did so back in 2006. 

Since May 14, Lindor has hit .333 (20-for-60) with 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored across his last 16 games. The Mets have gone 11-5 in this stretch. After a rough 9-for-60 start to the month of May, the 28-year-old has turned things around, knocking in 26 RBIs and increasing his slash line for the month to .245/.336/.425. 

Overall, Lindor is slashing .262/.350/.450 with eight homers, eight doubles, two triples, 40 RBIs, and 37 runs scored in 50 games this season. His 40 RBIs rank third in the NL behind teammate Pete Alonso (47) and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. 

Lindor is on pace to hit 26 homers, drive in 130 RBIs and score 120 runs. This type of production is what Steve Cohen and the Mets signed up for when they dished out a massive 10-year, $341 million to the shortstop in 2021. 

