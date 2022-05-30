New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer seizes opportunity with clutch home run.

Talk about rising to the occasion as the "next man up."

With Travis Jankowski on the shelf for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand, and Brandon Nimmo (wrist sprain) banged up, Nick Plummer was called up by the Mets over the weekend to serve as a backup outfielder -- and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

Going into the Mets’ series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, most fans were probably unfamiliar with Plummer. Rightfully so, as his lone at-bat of the season came way back on April 17 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and shortly afterward he was sent back down to Triple A Syracuse.

But Plummer re-introduced himself to the Citi Field faithful in the Mets' latest thrilling walk-off victory over the Phillies.

With the Mets trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning, Plummer walloped the first pitch he saw from Phillies’ right-hander Corey Knebel into the Coca-Cola Corner in right field to knot the game up.

The ball sailed into the upper deck in right field, traveling 389 feet and 112 mph off the bat with an expected batting average of .1000. This proved to be Plummer's first home run and hit in his big-league career.

What's even more impressive about this feat is how rare of an occurrence it has been in Mets history. According to the team's postgame notes, Plummer became the first Met to hit their first career homer as a go-ahead or game-tying shot in the ninth inning or later since Amed Rosario did it in 2017. Coincidentally, Plummer pulled off this accomplishment exactly 10 years after the team's current pitching coach Jeremy Hefner did it against the Phillies as well.

“I’m so happy for him,” Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar said. “It’s unbelievable. I’m so happy for Plummer, and hopefully now comes more.”

During his lone plate appearance in April, Plummer endeared himself to fans with his “Super Mario Brothers” walk-up song. Since then, he has had multiple stints on the team’s taxi squad, waiting for his time to shine.

Earlier in the game Sunday, Plummer misplayed a ball hit to him in left field, but made up for it in a big way with his memorable home run in the ninth. This helped setup Escobar's walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning.

At Triple A Syracuse this year, Plummer had six home runs in 24 games with a 115 wRC+, .354 wOBA and .824 OPS.

Jankowski had been working as one of the team’s backup outfielders since Opening Day, but now that he is on the sidelines, Plummer has a golden opportunity to stick with the big squad.

Having some extra pop off the bench is never a bad thing, and while it’s unrealistic to expect massive hits like Plummer contributed Sunday, he can still prove to be a valuable piece.

The Mets signed Plummer to a major league deal on Nov. 25, 2021 after he elected free agency when his former club, the St. Louis Cardinals left him off the 40-man roster.

A first round pick of St. Louis in 2015, Plummer dealt with wrist injuries early in his career, but had a strong campaign in 2021 between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting to a .280/.415/.479 clip with 15 home runs, 54 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 117 games.

Still just 25-years-old and a former first round pick, the Mets will hope they found a little diamond in the rough in Plummer.

