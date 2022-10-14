NEW YORK - For the Mets, the goal hasn't changed - the organization wants to build a sustainable winner.

They will do so internally by building out their farm system and continuing to utilize data, analytics and research and player development.

In the meantime, general manager Billy Eppler, who team owner Steve Cohen has given the nod to continue to make baseball decisions after an 101-win season, has an uphill climb ahead of him as the Mets will have a number of key players hit the open market in free agency.

"We look at what the market place is, what exists in the trade market," Eppler said during an end of season press conference on Friday. "We want to remain opportunistic there. And we want to look into the free agent market."

"Building sustainability isn't going to come via free agency, it's going to come internally."

Although the Mets won't build sustainability on the free agent market, Eppler mentioned that Cohen will support the team financially in order to bridge the gap.

According to Eppler, the Mets intend to have dialogue with a number of their pending free agents including Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. While these are the Mets' top three free agents, Eppler said they will not prioritizing one over the other.

As Eppler also revealed, he had a positive 1-on-1 talk with Jacob deGrom following Sunday's Wild Card elimination loss. DeGrom and the Mets talked during the season as well. DeGrom is expected to opt out of his contract in the next few weeks.

“He knows how we feel. I know how he feels," Eppler said of deGrom. "It was a good conversation. We had a good amount of dialogue over the course of this season and I think we have a sense of what makes the other tick."

In addition to deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker are also likely to hit the free agent market. This would leave David Peterson and Tylor Megill as potential internal replacements, but Eppler wouldn't commit to giving these options a spot in the 2023 rotation.

As for the bullpen, Eppler mentioned the younger internal options that contributed during the season, but admitted they will have to look to free agency and the trade market to fill out this unit.

"We're going to continue to look into free agent and trade market," Eppler said of the pitching staff. "It's pretty safe to say we're going to have to hit the market to fill that out."

On the offensive side, Eppler lauded the Mets' ability to grind out at-bats and get on-base to score runs. When asked point blank if he wants to build a lineup that hits more home runs, the Mets' GM said the below.

"If it's in the cards and can happen, that's one way to do it. Getting on-base is still an important aspect. But if someone presents themselves and there is enough daylight on that acquisition than we have to be open to it."

The Mets could look completely different next season due to the amount of pending free agents they have. With Eppler being entrusted to continue to make the decisions, the ball is in his court in what will be one of the most important offseasons in Mets history.

