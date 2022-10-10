Brandon Nimmo "definitely interested" in re-signing with New York Mets.

Now that the season is over, the Mets have a significant amount of key pending free agents this offseason.

One of said pending free agents is centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who was asked about his desire to come back to the Mets following his team's season-ending Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round on Sunday night.

"I'm definitely interested in coming back, but there's a lot of things that are gonna go into that this offseason," Nimmo said.

Nimmo has quickly transformed into one of the best two-way centerfielders in all of baseball. In addition to posting a .274/.367/.433 slash line with a .800 OPS, 16 home runs and 64 RBIs during the regular season, Nimmo was tied for 6th among all centerfielders with six Outs Above Average.

The 29-year-old was selected in the first-round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Mets. He has spent the entirety of his big-league career with the Mets from 2016-2022.

Along with Nimmo, Jacob deGrom (opt out), Chris Bassitt (mutual option), Edwin Diaz, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco (vested option), Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May could all be free agents this offseason as well.

