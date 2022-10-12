New York Mets to Make Strong Push to Re-Sign Edwin Diaz Before Free Agency

Although free agency is still a few weeks away, the Mets have their eyes on retaining one of their All-Star pitchers before he hits the open market.

According to Michael Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets intend on making a strong push to re-sign closer Edwin Diaz prior to the start of free agency, which begins five days after the World Series.

As Mayer went on to report, Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to keep his elite closer in New York and sees the entertainment value that Diaz brings to Citi Field as a result of his "Narco" entrance music.

Diaz was not only the best closer, but best reliever in baseball during this past season with a 1.31 ERA, 32 saves and an astounding 17.1 K/9.

With Diaz's contract set to expire, there is a strong chance that he could become the first reliever in history to draw a contract in the $100 million-range.

Diaz, 29, has also stated that he is hoping the Mets approach him quickly about a new deal.

"I hope the team comes to me quick to talk," Diaz said after the Mets' elimination loss to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round. "I hope we get the best offer. We'll take the best offer for me and my family."

In addition to Diaz, the Mets have a number of prominent free agents expected to hit the open market: Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Adam Ottavino, Seth Lugo, Trevor May.

