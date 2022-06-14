Skip to main content

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer set to Throw Sim Game

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer set to throw sim game.

NEW YORK - Max Scherzer (oblique strain) is back in New York and ready to take the next step towards rejoining the Mets' rotation.

According to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, he is scheduled to throw a sim game on Thursday at Citi Field. This will be the first time Scherzer will face hitters since exiting his May 18 start against the St. Louis Cardinals with an oblique strain. 

Scherzer received a platelet-rich plasma injection shortly after injuring himself, which has helped speed up his recovery process. But as the righty noted, half the battle in his rehab has been getting back to 90%, while the final challenge will be the last 10% to get fully healthy.

"We've done good work to get to this point, but I've still got a lot in front of me," Scherzer said in front of the Mets' dugout at Citi Field on Tuesday. 

Scherzer stressed the importance of being cognizant of his workload in order to avoid having a setback, which is something he is being conscious of during the build up in his progression. 

The 37-year-old began throwing bullpen sessions in Florida last week. He hopes that we will only need just one rehab start, before returning from the IL, but that has yet to be determined. Scherzer's rehab assignment could begin next week if all goes well with his sim game on Thursday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should Scherzer clear the last few hurdles without any hiccups, he could potentially rejoin the Mets' rotation by late June or early July. He was initially given a six to eight week timeline and is seemingly ahead of schedule. 

Read More:

Taijuan Walker Quietly Putting Together Solid First Half for Mets

- Mets Still Taking Things Slow With Jacob deGrom

- Mets Could Target These High-Leverage Relievers

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer set to Throw Sim Game

49 seconds ago

Taijuan Walker Quietly Putting Together Solid First Half for New York Mets

9 hours ago

Report: New York Mets Not Ruling Out Top Prospect's MLB Debut in 2022

23 hours ago
Taijuan Walker quietly putting together solid first half for New York Mets.
News

Taijuan Walker Quietly Putting Together Solid First Half for New York Mets

By Rob Piersall9 hours ago
Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect Francisco Alvarez's MLB debut in 2022.
News

Report: New York Mets Not Ruling Out Top Prospect's MLB Debut in 2022

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

New York Mets Still Taking Things Slow With Jacob deGrom

By Pat RagazzoJun 13, 2022
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

Edwin Diaz Looks Like Difference Maker for New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJun 13, 2022
Colin Holderman made his MLB debut on Sunday with the Mets.
News

New York Mets Lose Budding Reliever to IL

By Pat RagazzoJun 12, 2022
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

By Pat RagazzoJun 13, 2022
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

Report: New York Mets Could Target These High-Leverage Relievers

By Pat RagazzoJun 11, 2022
May 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
News

MLB Insider Projects 4 New York Mets to Make All-Star Team

By Pat RagazzoJun 11, 2022