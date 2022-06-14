New York Mets ace Max Scherzer set to throw sim game.

NEW YORK - Max Scherzer (oblique strain) is back in New York and ready to take the next step towards rejoining the Mets' rotation.

According to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, he is scheduled to throw a sim game on Thursday at Citi Field. This will be the first time Scherzer will face hitters since exiting his May 18 start against the St. Louis Cardinals with an oblique strain.

Scherzer received a platelet-rich plasma injection shortly after injuring himself, which has helped speed up his recovery process. But as the righty noted, half the battle in his rehab has been getting back to 90%, while the final challenge will be the last 10% to get fully healthy.

"We've done good work to get to this point, but I've still got a lot in front of me," Scherzer said in front of the Mets' dugout at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Scherzer stressed the importance of being cognizant of his workload in order to avoid having a setback, which is something he is being conscious of during the build up in his progression.

The 37-year-old began throwing bullpen sessions in Florida last week. He hopes that we will only need just one rehab start, before returning from the IL, but that has yet to be determined. Scherzer's rehab assignment could begin next week if all goes well with his sim game on Thursday.

Should Scherzer clear the last few hurdles without any hiccups, he could potentially rejoin the Mets' rotation by late June or early July. He was initially given a six to eight week timeline and is seemingly ahead of schedule.

