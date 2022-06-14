Skip to main content

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Not Facing Hitters Just yet

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom not facing hitters just yet.

NEW YORK - While Max Scherzer (oblique) appears to be trending towards a rehab assignment in the near future, Mets' No. 1 starter Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) is still a bit behind his co-ace.

The good news is deGrom threw his fourth bullpen session on Tuesday at Citi Field, as he continues to build up in his mound progression. 

DeGrom told MLB.com that his bullpen consisted of 30 pitches and he will throw an up-and-down bullpen session on Friday. He hopes to face live hitters soon, which would be the first time he has done so since landing on the IL on April 1.

DeGrom will continue throwing long-toss before his next scheduled bullpen session, as he has yet to be cleared to face hitters as of this date. 

Once the two-time Cy Young Award winner faces hitters, he will begin a rehab assignment, which will likely require several minor league starts. If all goes well, deGrom could rejoin the Mets' rotation sometime in July.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For now, the Mets are taking it slow with their ace, who has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. 

Read More:

Mets ace Max Scherzer set to Throw Sim Game

- Taijuan Walker Quietly Putting Together Solid First Half for Mets

- Mets Could Target These High-Leverage Relievers

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Not Facing Hitters Just yet

30 seconds ago

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer set to Throw Sim Game

25 minutes ago

Taijuan Walker Quietly Putting Together Solid First Half for New York Mets

10 hours ago
How Max Scherzer is thriving as the interim ace in the Mets' rotation.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer set to Throw Sim Game

By Pat Ragazzo25 minutes ago
Taijuan Walker quietly putting together solid first half for New York Mets.
News

Taijuan Walker Quietly Putting Together Solid First Half for New York Mets

By Rob Piersall10 hours ago
Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect Francisco Alvarez's MLB debut in 2022.
News

Report: New York Mets Not Ruling Out Top Prospect's MLB Debut in 2022

By Pat RagazzoJun 13, 2022
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

New York Mets Still Taking Things Slow With Jacob deGrom

By Pat RagazzoJun 13, 2022
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

Edwin Diaz Looks Like Difference Maker for New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJun 13, 2022
Colin Holderman made his MLB debut on Sunday with the Mets.
News

New York Mets Lose Budding Reliever to IL

By Pat RagazzoJun 12, 2022
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

By Pat RagazzoJun 13, 2022
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

Report: New York Mets Could Target These High-Leverage Relievers

By Pat RagazzoJun 11, 2022