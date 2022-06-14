New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom not facing hitters just yet.

NEW YORK - While Max Scherzer (oblique) appears to be trending towards a rehab assignment in the near future, Mets' No. 1 starter Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) is still a bit behind his co-ace.

The good news is deGrom threw his fourth bullpen session on Tuesday at Citi Field, as he continues to build up in his mound progression.

DeGrom told MLB.com that his bullpen consisted of 30 pitches and he will throw an up-and-down bullpen session on Friday. He hopes to face live hitters soon, which would be the first time he has done so since landing on the IL on April 1.

DeGrom will continue throwing long-toss before his next scheduled bullpen session, as he has yet to be cleared to face hitters as of this date.

Once the two-time Cy Young Award winner faces hitters, he will begin a rehab assignment, which will likely require several minor league starts. If all goes well, deGrom could rejoin the Mets' rotation sometime in July.

For now, the Mets are taking it slow with their ace, who has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021.

