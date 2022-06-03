Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

LOS ANGELES - Jacob deGrom's plans have changed.

Instead of joining the Mets on their 10-game west coast road trip, the ace pitcher will instead stay back in New York to continue his throwing progression, as manager Buck Showalter revealed on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

When asked if deGrom will throw off the mound while the Mets are out west for the next 11 days, Showalter acknowledged it is something that's being considered.

DeGrom has been throwing long-toss, extending as far as 135-feet last Friday. The Mets are pleased with the progress he is making, and it appears that he will soon be moving to the next phase of his rehab: mound work.

If all goes well, deGrom will then face live hitters, before heading out on a rehab assignment. The soon-to-be 34-year-old, who has been sidelined since April 1 due to a stress reaction on his right scapula, could possibly return from the IL in late June or early July, but the Mets are taking things slow with him.

The Mets' rotation has been solid as of late, despite missing deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill. The hope is that they will soon be getting some reinforcements back in the coming weeks.

