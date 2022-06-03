Skip to main content

Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

LOS ANGELES - Jacob deGrom's plans have changed.

Instead of joining the Mets on their 10-game west coast road trip, the ace pitcher will instead stay back in New York to continue his throwing progression, as manager Buck Showalter revealed on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

When asked if deGrom will throw off the mound while the Mets are out west for the next 11 days, Showalter acknowledged it is something that's being considered.

DeGrom has been throwing long-toss, extending as far as 135-feet last Friday. The Mets are pleased with the progress he is making, and it appears that he will soon be moving to the next phase of his rehab: mound work. 

If all goes well, deGrom will then face live hitters, before heading out on a rehab assignment. The soon-to-be 34-year-old, who has been sidelined since April 1 due to a stress reaction on his right scapula, could possibly return from the IL in late June or early July, but the Mets are taking things slow with him. 

The Mets' rotation has been solid as of late, despite missing deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill. The hope is that they will soon be getting some reinforcements back in the coming weeks. 

May 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks on during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
Report: New York Mets offered Aaron Loup contract in free agency.
Former New York Mets ace Johan Santana diffuses narrative surrounding no-hitter.
Mets starter Tylor Megill shattered all expectations in his first career Opening Day start, leading his team to a victory over the Nationals to open up the regular-season.
Former disgraced New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League team.
New York Mets fan makes one-handed home run catch while holding baby.
Apr 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Mets' Brandon Nimmo exits Game 2 of New York's doubleheader with the Cardinals after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee.
