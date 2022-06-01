Should New York Mets Take Flier on Dallas Keuchel?

NEW YORK -- A former Cy Young Award winner is now available on the open market.

Left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel cleared release waivers on Tuesday and became a free agent, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets. SNY was the first to report on this news.

So why not take a flier on Keuchel if you're the New York Mets?

Although the southpaw has had his struggles, posting a 7.88 ERA and 2.16 WHIP across eight starts this season with the Chicago White Sox, which ultimately led to his release, there are still a number of teams expected to be interested in him. At the moment, the Mets are seen as unlikely to pursue him, per source (SNY first).

After signing a five-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox prior to the 2020 season, Keuchel, 34, has struggled with his command and seen a decline in velocity. However, he is a ground ball pitcher, who some teams might be able to squeeze some success out of with better defensive play behind him, as well as adjusting his pitch selection and game plan. It's at least worth giving a pitcher with his track record a look.

The Mets have seen their starting pitching depth become rather thin in a hurry with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill all currently residing on the IL. While David Peterson and Trevor Williams have filled in nicely for Scherzer and Megill, there isn't much left in terms of depth behind the former - besides Thomas Szapucki, who got lit up for nine runs last Wednesday in his first big-league start.

Although Megill appears to be trending towards a return, Scherzer and deGrom likely won't be back before late June at the earliest. The Mets recently saw just how quickly the injury bug can sneak up on their pitching staff, in fact, they experienced similar issues a season ago. For that, It's worth taking a chance on Keuchel for a prorated minimum salary in order to bolster their pitching depth and cover themselves in case of a setback or additional injury in the rotation.

