New York Mets' Francisco Lindor Out of Lineup After Slamming Finger in Hotel Room Doors

LOS ANGELES - Talk about poor timing.

The New York Mets are in Los Angeles for a crucial four-game series with the struggling, but mighty Dodgers, and will be without their red-hot shortstop Francisco Lindor for at least the first contest due to a finger injury.

The previous night, Lindor went back to his hotel room after receiving a massage, and when he went to close his double doors, the second door unexpectedly caught his right middle finger. This prompted Lindor to run around his room howling in pain for the next three minutes.

Lindor's finger looked swollen in the dugout at Dodger Stadium, and had a small hole in it where the Mets' training staff drained some of the swelling.

"It's swollen, and there's blood in it," Lindor said at Dodger Stadium, "but hopefully I can have a better sensation on the baseball, right now I don't. Hopefully tomorrow it feels a little better."

According to the 28-year-old, the finger is affecting his ability to throw more so than grip or swing a bat. He hopes to be back in the Mets' lineup on Friday.

As manager Buck Showalter revealed, the team was initially looking into potentially DH'ing Lindor, who has been on fire at plate, but decided it was better to give him a day off. Luis Guillorme will start at shortstop in Lindor's place.

“Actually I have been looking for a day to give him, so maybe that is a blessing in disguise,” Showalter said on Thursday. “But he’s kind of disappointed, obviously, he wanted to play tonight.

Lindor is fresh off capturing National League Player of the Week honors from May 23 through 29, in which he slashed .348/.407/.870 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, 10 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Coming into the evening, Lindor had recorded an RBI in 10 straight games (20 total RBIs during this span), joining Mike Piazza as the only other player to accomplish this feat in Mets history.

The Mets can ill afford to lose Lindor's bat, which has driven in 29 runs since May 3. Since May 14, the shortstop has gone 22-for-68 (.324) with 24 RBIs in his last 18 games. His 43 RBIs are tied for second in the National League behind teammate Pete Alonso's 47 runs driven in, and third in baseball.

