Latest New York Mets trade deadline buzz.
We're just about 11 days away from the August 2 trade deadline, but the rumors have been swirling from all angles.

Although SNY's Andy Martino says Juan Soto to the Mets is unlikely, there are a number of other players that New York has been showing trade interest in.

As several sources have confirmed to Inside the Mets, in addition to previous reporting both here and elsewhere, these are the names that have been linked to the Mets as of this date. 

Bat Options:

- Baltimore Orioles first baseman/corner outfielder/DH Trey Mancini (Rental bat, likely to be traded whether Orioles are in AL Wild Card race or not. Seen as Mets' top option by rival NL executives.)

- Washington Nationals first baseman/DH Josh Bell and DH Nelson Cruz 

- Colorado Rockies first baseman/DH C.J. Cron 

- Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman/DH Daniel Vogelbach

Bullpen Options: 

- Chicago Cubs right-hander David Robertson 

- Baltimore Orioles All-Star reliever RHP Jorge Lopez (two more years of arbitration). Unknown if Baltimore will trade him yet, given the team is now in the AL Wild Card race. 

- Detroit Tigers lefty Andrew Chafin is an additional relief option of interest and seen as an ideal fit for Mets, per source. 

Trading Block

As has been the case since the offseason, Dominic Smith (IL for ankle sprain) is on the trading block, and the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have shown interest. Mets are also open to moving J.D. Davis as well (per SNY). 

MLB Insider: Mets Among Teams to Talk Juan Soto With Nationals

- Mets Place Dominic Smith on IL, Who is Drawing Trade Interest

- Mets, Pirates Have Discussed Daniel Vogelbach Trade

