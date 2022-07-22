Skip to main content

Jacob deGrom Aces Sim Game As Possible Return to New York Mets Looms

Jacob deGrom aces Sim Game as possible return to New York Mets looms.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jacob deGrom's sim game on Thursday night went just about as smoothly as he and the Mets could've hoped. 

DeGrom made it into the fifth inning, where he reached his 60-pitch limit. But not before striking out 10 of the 13 batters he faced. 

Those on hand in Port St. Lucie were very impressed with what they saw from the Mets' ace. And according to a Mets spokesperson, deGrom said he felt good afterward.

The initial hope is that deGrom will be able to rejoin the Mets rotation as his next step. However, this decision will be made based off how he feels in the coming days. A return to the majors for his next outing would put the two-time Cy Young Award winner in line to possibly start next Tuesday (July 26) or Wednesday (July 27) against the Yankees in the Subway Series. Tuesday could make sense for deGrom, given co-ace Max Scherzer is set to pitch this Friday, so that would line him up to take the hill against the Yankees on Wednesday. 

The good news is that deGrom feels good at the moment and so do the Mets, given how promising he looked in his latest sim game, which counted as his fourth rehab start. DeGrom previously made two rehab starts for Single A St. Lucie and one for Triple A Syracuse, accumulating a total of 8 2/3 innings, no earned runs allowed and 15 strikeouts. 

There was a bit of uneasiness after his sim game got pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday due to mild muscle soreness around his shoulder, the same area he injured during spring training. But tonight's latest performance eliminated any concern that existed earlier in the week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, deGrom could be on the verge of returning to the Mets for the first time since July 7, 2021. A healthy deGrom and Scherzer atop the Mets' rotation will be frightening for any opponent. This was New York's blueprint heading into the season, and it seems like it will be coming to a head soon enough. 

Read More:

- MLB Insider: Mets Among Teams to Talk Juan Soto With Nationals

- Mets Place Dominic Smith on IL, Who is Drawing Trade Interest

- Mets, Pirates Have Discussed Daniel Vogelbach Trade

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

Latest New York Mets Trade Deadline Buzz

14 minutes ago

Jacob deGrom Aces Sim Game As Possible Return to New York Mets Looms

31 minutes ago

MLB Insider: New York Mets Among Teams to Talk Juan Soto With Nationals

6 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Latest New York Mets Trade Deadline Buzz

By Pat Ragazzo14 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets Among Teams to Talk Juan Soto With Nationals

By Pat Ragazzo6 hours ago
May 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (2) reacts after hitting a two run double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Place Dominic Smith on IL, Who is Drawing Trade Interest

By Pat Ragazzo14 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

New York Mets, Pirates Have Discussed Daniel Vogelbach Trade

By Pat RagazzoJul 20, 2022 8:28 PM EDT
Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

Ex-New York Mets OF Michael Conforto Drawing Interest From Teams

By Pat RagazzoJul 20, 2022 6:57 PM EDT
Jun 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, bench coach Glenn Sherlock and first base coach Wayne Kirby (from left) look on during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
News

New York Mets 1B Coach Wayne Kirby Undergoes Prostate Cancer Surgery

By Pat RagazzoJul 20, 2022 3:22 PM EDT
Kevin Parada is congratulated by Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, after he was selected by the New York Mets as the 11th player in the MLB draft at XBOX Plaza at LA Live on July 17, 2022.
News

MLB Pipeline says New York Mets had Best Haul in Draft

By Rob PiersallJul 20, 2022 2:28 PM EDT
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron
News

MLB Insider says New York Mets 'Seem to Love' This All-Star Slugger

By Pat RagazzoJul 20, 2022 9:23 AM EDT