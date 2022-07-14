Dodgers Claim Long Reliever From New York Mets

ATLANTA - The Mets lost some of their long relief depth to a National League West contender.

Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 13.

Reed was designated for assignment over the weekend to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty reliever Sam Clay.

Although Reed posted an 11.37 ERA across 6 1/3 innings in five appearances this season with the Mets, the eight earned runs he allowed were sandwiched into two bad outings. Reed, 29, is a journeymen, but has a deceptive sidearm delivery to the plate, which can be difficult for opposing hitters to pick up on at times. He posted a 3.86 ERA in four appearances for the Mets a season ago.

Reed, Stephen Nogosek, Adonis Medina and Yoan Lopez have been the four main arms that have bounced between Triple A Syracuse and the majors to provide length in the big-league bullpen on specific days this season. Now, the Mets will lose one of these long-man options in the minors.

Reed, who began the 2021 campaign with the Dodgers, in which he made his big-league debut, before being claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays first, and then later by the Mets, will now go back to L.A.

