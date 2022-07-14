Skip to main content

Dodgers Claim Long Reliever From New York Mets

Dodgers claimed this long reliever off of waivers from New York Mets.

ATLANTA - The Mets lost some of their long relief depth to a National League West contender. 

Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 13.

Reed was designated for assignment over the weekend to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty reliever Sam Clay

Although Reed posted an 11.37 ERA across 6 1/3 innings in five appearances this season with the Mets, the eight earned runs he allowed were sandwiched into two bad outings. Reed, 29, is a journeymen, but has a deceptive sidearm delivery to the plate, which can be difficult for opposing hitters to pick up on at times. He posted a 3.86 ERA in four appearances for the Mets a season ago.

Reed, Stephen Nogosek, Adonis Medina and Yoan Lopez have been the four main arms that have bounced between Triple A Syracuse and the majors to provide length in the big-league bullpen on specific days this season. Now, the Mets will lose one of these long-man options in the minors. 

Reed, who began the 2021 campaign with the Dodgers, in which he made his big-league debut, before being claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays first, and then later by the Mets, will now go back to L.A.

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds third after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park.
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Could Mark Vientos be DH option for New York Mets soon?
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) runs out a single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
Report: Edwin Diaz hoping to sign long-term deal with New York Mets.
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) scores in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
