New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry to attend Old Timers' Day.

It is official - New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry will be attending Old Timers' Day at Citi Field on August 27, as the team announced on Thursday morning.

This will be the first time Strawberry will take the field in a Mets uniform in 32 years, which was his final season in Queens before signing a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

“Shea was always a wonderful place for me,” Strawberry said in a statement through the Mets' press release. “The fans were always great. They supported me in the good and bad times.”

The right fielder was selected by the Mets with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1980 MLB draft. He went onto win National League Rookie of the Year in 1983 and was a seven-time All-Star in his eight-year Mets career from 1983 to 1990. Strawberry is the Mets' all-time leader in home runs with 252.

Strawberry's greatest achievement was helping the Mets win their last World Series title in 1986. He is looking forward to reuniting with his teammates from '86 on this special day.

Unfortunately, Strawberry will be unable to play in the Old Timers' game due to physical limitations.

“Sorry to say, I don’t think I will be able to play,” Strawberry said. “My knees and shoulder won’t let me swing a bat anymore. It’s the wear and tear and the years catching up with me. I will be there supporting the guys who will be on the field.”

Over 60 former Mets will be joining Strawberry on this day including Mike Piazza, Johan Santana, Pedro Martínez, Tim Teufel, Josh Thole, John Franco, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, Al Leiter, Ed Kranepool, Frank Thomas, Ron Swoboda, Jon Matlack, Félix Millán, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd, Billy Wagner and Daniel Murphy.

