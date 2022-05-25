New York Mets starter Tylor Megill inching closer to return.

The Mets need all of the reinforcements they can get in their rotation right now - and one key piece appears to be inching closer towards a return.

As pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told reporters at Oracle Park on Tuesday, starting pitcher Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) could throw a bullpen session this weekend.

Megill took a big step on Monday, playing long-toss at Citi Field, which he posted to his Instagram story.

As manager Buck Showalter told reporters, Megill will need at least one rehab start before rejoining the big-league club.

Megill had been shut down from throwing for nearly a week after landing on the 15-day I.L. on May 15 with right biceps tendinitis.

The 26-year-old has gone 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA across seven starts this season. With the exception of a career-worst start, in which he allowed eight earned runs to the Washington Nationals on May 11 in his last outing before hitting the I.L., Megill had done a stellar job filling in for the injured Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who has yet to throw a pitch in the 2022 campaign.

With Max Scherzer suffering an oblique strain on May 18 that will knock him out for six to eight weeks, the Mets could certainly use Megill back in their rotation as soon as possible.

Read More:

- New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom's Rehab Intensifying

- David Peterson Stepping up in New York Mets' Injury Riddled Starting Rotation

- New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Sets Major Milestone

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.