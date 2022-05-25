Skip to main content

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Exits Game After Scary Collision With Wall

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil exits game after scary collision with wall.

With the New York Mets trailing by a score of 9-1 to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, a scary moment occurred in the bottom of the third inning. 

Jeff McNeil made an impressive sliding catch along the left field line at Oracle Park, but it came with the cost of a scary collision. McNeil slammed his knee and face into the side wall in left, and was initially shaken up. 

After getting checked out by the training staff, the flying squirrel was able to walk it off and showed his toughness by remaining in the game to finish the inning. However, he was removed from the game after the inning concluded with what the Mets are calling a left knee contusion. 

On the bright side, it sounds like McNeil avoided the worst after hitting the wall extremely hard. And with the Mets trailing by eight runs, they made the precautionary decision to lift him from the contest. 

According to manager Buck Showalter, McNeil cleared the concussion protocol.

"He probably could've played, I just didn't want to take the chance," Showalter said.

"I think we're okay right now, but we'll see. It's a day-to-day thing."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McNeil also confirmed that he's all good. 

"That's kind of who I am. It's how I've played for my whole life," McNeil said of his diving play with his team down 9-1. "I don't think I'm ever going to stop playing hard. I'm going to go all out and keep making those plays."

The Mets have an off-day on Thursday, before beginning a weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, so McNeil will get an extra day to rest his knee tomorrow. 

The Mets can ill afford to lose McNeil to injury, who has been one of their best hitters this season. For now, it appears the 30-year-old dodged a bullet after making a hard-nosed play in a blowout. 

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Teammates check on New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after colliding with the wall during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Read More:

New York Mets Starter Tylor Megill Inching Closer to Return

- New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom's Rehab Intensifying

- David Peterson Stepping up in New York Mets' Injury Riddled Starting Rotation

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jeff McNeilNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Exits Game After Scary Collision With Wall

42 minutes ago

Joc Pederson's Chat With Barry Bonds Sparks Historic 3 Homer, 8 RBI Performance Against New York Mets

3 hours ago

New York Mets Starter Tylor Megill Inching Closer to Return

4 hours ago
May 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Oracle Park.
News

Joc Pederson's Chat With Barry Bonds Sparks Historic 3 Homer, 8 RBI Performance Against New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo3 hours ago
Mets' Tylor Megill endures nightmarish outing in career-worst start.
News

New York Mets Starter Tylor Megill Inching Closer to Return

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom's Rehab Intensifying

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
David Peterson stepping up in New York Mets' injury riddled starting rotation.
News

David Peterson Stepping up in New York Mets' Injury Riddled Starting Rotation

By Rob Piersall23 hours ago
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor sets major milestone.
News

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Sets Major Milestone

By Pat RagazzoMay 24, 2022
Three interesting storylines surrounding the Mets in 2022.
News

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Details Birthday Celebration

By Pat RagazzoMay 24, 2022
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil responds to heckler in perfect fashion.
News

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Responds to Heckler in Perfect Fashion

By Pat RagazzoMay 24, 2022
How Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is endearing himself to the team and fans.
News

New York Mets Pitcher Chris Bassitt: 'I'd Love to Stay Here Long Term'

By Pat RagazzoMay 23, 2022