New York Mets' Jeff McNeil exits game after scary collision with wall.

With the New York Mets trailing by a score of 9-1 to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, a scary moment occurred in the bottom of the third inning.

Jeff McNeil made an impressive sliding catch along the left field line at Oracle Park, but it came with the cost of a scary collision. McNeil slammed his knee and face into the side wall in left, and was initially shaken up.

After getting checked out by the training staff, the flying squirrel was able to walk it off and showed his toughness by remaining in the game to finish the inning. However, he was removed from the game after the inning concluded with what the Mets are calling a left knee contusion.

On the bright side, it sounds like McNeil avoided the worst after hitting the wall extremely hard. And with the Mets trailing by eight runs, they made the precautionary decision to lift him from the contest.

According to manager Buck Showalter, McNeil cleared the concussion protocol.

"He probably could've played, I just didn't want to take the chance," Showalter said.

"I think we're okay right now, but we'll see. It's a day-to-day thing."

McNeil also confirmed that he's all good.

"That's kind of who I am. It's how I've played for my whole life," McNeil said of his diving play with his team down 9-1. "I don't think I'm ever going to stop playing hard. I'm going to go all out and keep making those plays."

The Mets have an off-day on Thursday, before beginning a weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, so McNeil will get an extra day to rest his knee tomorrow.

The Mets can ill afford to lose McNeil to injury, who has been one of their best hitters this season. For now, it appears the 30-year-old dodged a bullet after making a hard-nosed play in a blowout.

Read More:

- New York Mets Starter Tylor Megill Inching Closer to Return

- New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom's Rehab Intensifying

- David Peterson Stepping up in New York Mets' Injury Riddled Starting Rotation

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.