Skip to main content

New York Mets Could Lose Out to Dodgers in All-Star Pitcher Sweepstakes Ahead of Trade Deadline

New York Mets could lose out to Dodgers in All-Star pitcher sweepstakes ahead of trade deadline.

The New York Mets were reported to have interest in Cincinnati Reds All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo as a potential trade deadline target - but they're far from the only team that is intrigued by this righty. 

One club that loves Castillo is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who could be challenging the Mets for the National League pennant later in the year. While L.A. is believed to be prioritizing impact relief pitching ahead of August 2, they've been high on Castillo for a long time. Should they wind up pulling the trigger on acquiring a big name starter, Castillo would be their top choice and most realistic target, per a source with knowledge of the situation. 

The Dodgers, like the Mets and many other contending clubs around the league, have shown interest in Castillo as of this date. The Reds, who're rebuilding, are destined to get to choose which prospect/s they like the most in exchange for Castillo, should his market materialize as anticipated. 

Castillo has a 3.32 ERA and 60 strikeouts across 57 innings (10 starts) this season. He is expected to be the best starter available on the trade market, along with Oakland Athletics' righty Frankie Montas. Castillo, 29, comes along with another year of control, which makes him even more valuable (as does Montas). 

Coincidentally, the Mets will get Max Scherzer (oblique strain) back from the IL this Tuesday in Cincinnati. However, the team will not face Castillo, who is set to pitch Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. 

Back to Scherzer, with the three-time Cy Young winner on the brink of making his return, and Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) on the verge of beginning a rehab assignment, the Mets will know in the coming weeks whether they need to acquire top starter help ahead of the deadline. This is going to be based off whether these two arms make it back before the first few days of August. 

At the moment, all signs point to the Mets upgrading their roster with a power-hitting DH/outfield type and a high-leverage reliever. They could stand to add a depth starter to cover themselves in case of future injury in the rotation, but the hope is they won't need to dish out prospects to bolster a unit that entered the season as a major strength. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking of prospects, the Mets have indicated they are unwilling to give up their best minor leaguers at the deadline. The Dodgers on the other hand, seemingly have more to offer in this department, and could be willing to go this route for Castillo or another starter, given the uncertainty of Walker Buehler, who could miss the rest of the season after having a bone spur removed from his elbow. 

As long as the Mets have a healthy Scherzer and deGrom, they hardly need to worry about the Dodgers possibly landing Castillo. If the former doesn't occur, L.A. appears to have a leg up on the Mets in the Castillo race, should they choose to land a big starter at the deadline. 

Read More:

- Max Scherzer to Return From IL, Will Pitch for Mets in Cincinnati

- Mets Interested in ‘Best Fit’ Trade Deadline Target

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom Expected to Begin Rehab Assignment as Next Step

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Luis CastilloFrankie MontasNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Could Lose Out to Dodgers in All-Star Pitcher Sweepstakes Ahead of Trade Deadline

just now

Trevor May Could Soon Factor Into New York Mets' Bullpen

1 hour ago

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Makes Light of Bobby Bonilla Day

13 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

Trevor May Could Soon Factor Into New York Mets' Bullpen

By Pat Ragazzo1 hour ago
Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets looks on before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15, 1999 at Shea Stadium in New York.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Makes Light of Bobby Bonilla Day

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Lose Chris Bassitt to IL

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer to Return From IL, Will Pitch for New York Mets in Cincinnati

By Pat Ragazzo15 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) scores a run on Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) (not pictured) two run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
News

New York Mets Interested in ‘Best Fit’ Trade Deadline Target

By Pat Ragazzo18 hours ago
How Francisco Alvarez could force New York Mets' hand.
News

How Francisco Alvarez Could Force New York Mets' Hand

By Rob PiersallJul 1, 2022
Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates after scoring a run in the sixth inning with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and center fielder Brandon Nimmo (back) in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Starling Marte Move on to Final Phase of All-Star Voting; Jeff McNeil Snubbed

By Pat RagazzoJun 30, 2022
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Expected to Begin Rehab Assignment as Next Step

By Pat RagazzoJun 30, 2022