Skip to main content

Return of Luis Guillorme Increases New York Mets' Lineup Flexibility

With Luis Guillorme back, the Mets' lineup flexibility just increased by a wide margin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - Losing Starling Marte indefinitely to a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger was a crushing blow for the New York Mets, but the return of this versatile infielder helps soften that blow a little bit.

After missing nearly a month with a groin strain, Luis Guillorme returned from the IL on Monday and will be available off the Mets' bench in his team's series opener with the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

"There's a lot of things he brings," manager Buck Showalter said of Guillorme's game. 

"One thing you ask yourself when you talk about players when they're on your club or you're trying to acquire them: 'do they make their teammates better?' Having Luis here gives us a nice safety net in a lot of places and a lot of things in his game. We've missed him."

With Marte out, Tyler Naquin has manned right field on an every day basis for the past week. But now that Guillorme is back, the Mets' lineup becomes a lot more flexible, given his ability to play both second and third base at a Gold Glove caliber level.

Prior to injuring his groin, Guillorme and Eduardo Escobar had been platooning at third base. However, now that Escobar's bat has caught fire (.380/.418/.720 in last 15 games), Showalter indicated that Jeff McNeil could slide into a corner outfield spot, which would mean Guillorme will see more time at second base. 

"Jeff's ability to play left field and right field, in addition to second and third base, and Luis being able to play all over the diamond, even Mark Canha's and Naquin's versatility," Showalter said. "It's one of those things that (GM) Billy (Eppler) and the front office have focused on so people can move around if there's a need in a sport that's very challenging physically. It opens up a lot of possibilities."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, Marte told Inside the Mets on Monday that a good amount of the swelling on his fractured finger had subsided, but he is only at the phase of shagging fly balls and running. He expects to do some left-handed swings soon, but does not yet know when he can throw a baseball or swing a bat with two hands. 

While Marte's absence is a significant loss, the return of Guillorme will provide a boost to the Mets both offensively and defensively. In 86 games this season, Guillorme is slashing .283/.355/.357 with a .712 OPS. His presence gives Showalter a lot more flexibility when filling out the lineup card moving forward.

Read More:

- Mets Promote Mark Vientos After Starling Marte Hits IL

- Chris Bassitt's Consistency has Helped Stabilize Mets' Rotation

- Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Luis GuillormeStarling MarteJeff McNeilTyler NaquinEduardo EscobarNew York Mets

Read More

Return of Luis Guillorme Increases New York Mets' Lineup Flexibility

New York Mets Promote Mark Vientos After Starling Marte Hits IL

New York Mets Fall out of First Place in NL East

Mar 13, 2022; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos reacts before taking batting practice during spring training.
News

New York Mets Promote Mark Vientos After Starling Marte Hits IL

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.
News

New York Mets Fall out of First Place in NL East

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Luis Guillorme, Trevor May

By Pat Ragazzo
Chris Bassitt has been a stalwart in the Mets' rotation.
News

Chris Bassitt's Consistency has Helped Stabilize New York Mets' Rotation

By Rob Piersall
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Luis Guillorme

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer lands on IL for second time this season.
News

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo